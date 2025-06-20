Help Carlos get to College

Due to recent events, Carlos’s parents were forced to go back to Mexico, leaving me as his legal guardian. Carlos has been accepted to WyoTech for their welding program beginning in September. He has applied for his FAFSA and received assistance through that for part of his tuition, but not enough to cover the entire amount. Since his parents had to sign over rights to a guardian, he is considered an independent, which means he is responsible for coming up with the remainder of his tuition for his trade school. Carlos is only 17, which means he has no credit to be able to apply for loans himself and I am unable to co-sign as I just took out a loan for my own son to attend college prior to knowing this was happening with Carlos.





Please help us in helping Carlos achieve his dreams of attending WyoTech and completing their welding program. He is an amazing and resilient young man who always puts others before himself, and shows nothing but strength in what has been tough times for him.