End of Life Expenses for Sharon Wortman

Update 6/22/25: Our mother Sharon peacefully left our world On Friday June 20th 2025 around 6:30pm EST surrounded by her children and sisters. We are absolutely heartbroken over this loss but cannot thank all of you enough for the outpour of love and support all of you have show us through this insane time in our lives. Our mom impacted so many people with her love and kindness during her time on this earth and it shows. We will update everyone on memorial details for our mom when we have everything sorted out. Please still continue to keep our father in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to navigate his road to recovery.





Much Love,

Nadeen, Natilee and Christopher Wortman





————————





On June 11th 2025 our mother Sharon suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to Lankenau Hospital’s ICU, upon arrival she was immediately intubated and heavily sedated.



The specialists and her care team have concluded that Sharon’s ability to live would rely totally on medical intervention.



This goes against not only Sharon’s end of life wishes, but the wishes of her family.

We don’t expect it to be much longer so we will update you again very soon.



Another caveat to this situation is that our father, Chris Wortman had a medical emergency himself on Sunday June 15th. He was rushed to Bryn Mawr hospital but shortly after was transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia to receive more specialized neurological care. The diagnosis is thought to be a list of occurrences one being a diabetic seizure, at this time we are unsure of his prognosis but it’s looking like he’s going to have a long road ahead of him starting with an in-patient rehab stay to regain his cognitive functions. Despite visiting my mother in the hospital the first few days our father does not remember any details about our mom’s condition or that anything even happened to her. As much as this breaks our hearts unfortunately our mom is rapidly declining and our father will not be able to be discharged from Penn in time to see her in person one last time before we transfer her to the final stage of her care.



This was such a shock to us all as both of our parents were very independent before all of this happened. Unfortunately they did not have any savings or really any kind of plan for end of life expenses. So if you are able to donate anything you can to put towards our mother’s expenses it would mean the world to us.



If you ever met our mother Sharon you know how big her heart was and that she would do just about anything to help someone in need. We just want to give her the best possible send off and last hurrah as we can.

Please continue to keep our family, especially our father, in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this extremely difficult time.







Much love,

Nadeen, Natilee and Christopher Wortman