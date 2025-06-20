The Martin Family's Journey with CDH

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,655
Campaign funds will be received by Jamie Martin
David and Jamie Lynn Martin, my brother-in-law and sister, are expecting their 5th child, a little boy. When Jamie Lynn went in for her 20 week anatomy scan, it was discovered that the baby's stomach was too close to his heart. She was then sent for imaging of the baby with a high risk doctor, and they found out that their son has a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. Upon further scans, we now know that the baby's stomach, liver, spleen, and some of his intestines have moved through the hole in his diaphragm and are in his chest cavity. This is a very serious medical situation, which can cause life threatening complications with the development of his heart and lungs. He will require surgery and a lengthy NICU stay after birth. Furthermore, in order to get the best care and treatment for their son, their family will be relocating to Florida to be under the care of a very experienced surgeon who treats babies with CDH. Our mom will be moving down with them to help care for their older four children. The move will put them about 8 hours from home and come with a host of expenses. In addition to the costs that come with relocating and with medical bills, David is facing the possibility of needing to leave Jamie Lynn and the baby at the hospital to travel back home for work, due to loss of income. The emotional and mental strain of having a medically compromised child in the NICU, while still caring for their other children and considering David's work needs, is a huge weight. We know that God is in control, and we trust Him with this precious baby's life and future. I would love to see the Martin family receive your prayers in regards to this situation, and I would love to be able to raise money to help them with the very practical needs that they will have financially. Please consider joining us to bless the Martin family during this difficult journey they are on. Thank you!
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers!
Thinking of yall and praying!
Agreeing in prayer!!🙏 💗
Praying for your family, Jamie Lynn! Sending hugs ❤️
We are fervently praying for you all and your sweet baby. We love you bunches and then some❣️
We 🫶yall
For this child I have pray and will continue to do so. Love you!
We are praying for Holy Spirt’s Peace and Encouragement upon Jamie Lynn, David and this sweet family especially this precious baby boy! May the Lord bring healing and give him a long life serving Jesus! Praying too for dear Leslie as she loves and cares for her grandchildren! 🙏🏼💖 Blessings and Love, Tammy & Jay
Thinking and praying for you and your entire family. Your sweet son is being born into the best family.
Sending all our love and prayers to your beautiful family!
Sending prayers, love and hope to you always.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.