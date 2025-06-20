The Martin Family's Journey with CDH

David and Jamie Lynn Martin, my brother-in-law and sister, are expecting their 5th child, a little boy. When Jamie Lynn went in for her 20 week anatomy scan, it was discovered that the baby's stomach was too close to his heart. She was then sent for imaging of the baby with a high risk doctor, and they found out that their son has a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. Upon further scans, we now know that the baby's stomach, liver, spleen, and some of his intestines have moved through the hole in his diaphragm and are in his chest cavity. This is a very serious medical situation, which can cause life threatening complications with the development of his heart and lungs. He will require surgery and a lengthy NICU stay after birth. Furthermore, in order to get the best care and treatment for their son, their family will be relocating to Florida to be under the care of a very experienced surgeon who treats babies with CDH. Our mom will be moving down with them to help care for their older four children. The move will put them about 8 hours from home and come with a host of expenses. In addition to the costs that come with relocating and with medical bills, David is facing the possibility of needing to leave Jamie Lynn and the baby at the hospital to travel back home for work, due to loss of income. The emotional and mental strain of having a medically compromised child in the NICU, while still caring for their other children and considering David's work needs, is a huge weight. We know that God is in control, and we trust Him with this precious baby's life and future. I would love to see the Martin family receive your prayers in regards to this situation, and I would love to be able to raise money to help them with the very practical needs that they will have financially. Please consider joining us to bless the Martin family during this difficult journey they are on. Thank you!