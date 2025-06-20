Campaign Image

The Martin Family's Journey with CDH

David and Jamie Lynn Martin, my brother-in-law and sister, are expecting their 5th child, a little boy. When Jamie Lynn went in for her 20 week anatomy scan, it was discovered that the baby's stomach was too close to his heart. She was then sent for imaging of the baby with a high risk doctor, and they found out that their son has a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. Upon further scans, we now know that the baby's stomach, liver, spleen, and some of his intestines have moved through the hole in his diaphragm and are in his chest cavity. This is a very serious medical situation, which can cause life threatening complications with the development of his heart and lungs. He will require surgery and a lengthy NICU stay after birth. Furthermore, in order to get the best care and treatment for their son, their family will be relocating to Florida to be under the care of a very experienced surgeon who treats babies with CDH. Our mom will be moving down with them to help care for their older four children. The move will put them about 8 hours from home and come with a host of expenses. In addition to the costs that come with relocating and with medical bills, David is facing the possibility of needing to leave Jamie Lynn and the baby at the hospital to travel back home for work, due to loss of income. The emotional and mental strain of having a medically compromised child in the NICU, while still caring for their other children and considering David's work needs, is a huge weight. We know that God is in control, and we trust Him with this precious baby's life and future. I would love to see the Martin family receive your prayers in regards to this situation, and I would love to be able to raise money to help them with the very practical needs that they will have financially. Please consider joining us to bless the Martin family during this difficult journey they are on. Thank you! 

The Duvieilh Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Your family is in our thoughts and prayers!

Darrah Norsworthy
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Thinking of yall and praying! 🩵

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
15 days ago

Agreeing in prayer!!🙏 💗

Kristin Wallace
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for your family, Jamie Lynn! Sending hugs ❤️

Crystal and Brandon Dukes
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
21 days ago

Uncle Jeff and Aunt Lisa
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

We are fervently praying for you all and your sweet baby. We love you bunches and then some❣️

Daryl Miller
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

The Reb Crew
$ 600.00 USD
22 days ago

We 🫶yall

Ninny
$ 150.00 USD
23 days ago

For this child I have pray and will continue to do so. Love you!

Shelly Seale
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Kayla Smith
$ 30.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Elizabeth Pitcher
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Jay and Tammy Harman
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

We are praying for Holy Spirt’s Peace and Encouragement upon Jamie Lynn, David and this sweet family especially this precious baby boy! May the Lord bring healing and give him a long life serving Jesus! Praying too for dear Leslie as she loves and cares for her grandchildren! 🙏🏼💖 Blessings and Love, Tammy & Jay

Matt and Katie Stanley
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Thinking and praying for you and your entire family. Your sweet son is being born into the best family.

Velma Ulrich
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Chris and Susie Kirk
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Sending all our love and prayers to your beautiful family!

Dianna Haley
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Joe and Tracy Suell
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Sending prayers, love and hope to you always.

