Saving Innocent Grace

🚨 URGENT HELP NEEDED 🚨





Dear Friends,

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your urgent assistance. As you may know, my beloved daughter, Grace, has been wrongly accused of a crime she did not commit - the tragic death of her brother. In addition to Wyatt's death, this unfathomable situation has devastated our family and we are in desperate need of legal support to defend her innocence.

We continue to face overwhelming legal expenses to fight for justice and ensure my daughter's rights are protected. Every dollar counts, and your generous support will be crucial in securing the continued legal defense she rightfully deserves. Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser to help us in our time of need.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, solidarity, and generosity. Your generous support will greatly impact the pursuit of justice for my daughter, bringing comfort to our family as we continue coping with the loss of Wyatt and the negative impact all of this has had.

If there are additional funds they will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children in Wyatt's memory.

With sincerest gratitude,

Kathy