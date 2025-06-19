Saving Innocent Grace

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Katherine Georgeoff Mohr
🚨 URGENT HELP NEEDED 🚨
Dear Friends,
I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your urgent assistance. As you may know, my beloved daughter, Grace, has been wrongly accused of a crime she did not commit - the tragic death of her brother. In addition to Wyatt's death, this unfathomable situation has devastated our family and we are in desperate need of legal support to defend her innocence.
We continue to face overwhelming legal expenses to fight for justice and ensure my daughter's rights are protected. Every dollar counts, and your generous support will be crucial in securing the continued legal defense she rightfully deserves. Please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser to help us in our time of need.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, solidarity, and generosity. Your generous support will greatly impact the pursuit of justice for my daughter, bringing comfort to our family as we continue coping with the loss of Wyatt and the negative impact all of this has had.
If there are additional funds they will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children in Wyatt's memory.
With sincerest gratitude,
Kathy
I know every dollar helps with Grace's defense. I wish I could send more. She has suffered more than anyone can possibly know. The TRUTH shall be revealed. Those who spread and believed the lies and insinuations will hopefully be ashamed of themselves.
I can't even imagine the immense pain and exhaustion this relentless battle has brought you and your family. I truly hope you receive the justice you deserve, and your daughter finds the peace she needs.
Justice for Gracie and for Wyatt! Wish I could give more.
