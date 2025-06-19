Nic & Olandria Deserve the Sky

Help Us Write ‘Nic & Olandria’ in the Sky Above Love Island (Yes, Really)





Okay, hear us out. Most couples post a selfie. Some get tattoos. But we want to do something legendary: write “Nic & Olandria” in the literal sky above the Love Island villa in Fiji.





It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. It’s kind of romantic. And yes, it’s expensive (hello, international airspace permissions and imported planes 😅).





But love this dramatic deserves to be seen from space. Or at least by some hot, emotionally unavailable singles on reality TV.





If you’ve ever wanted to support something completely unnecessary but absolutely unforgettable… this is it.





Every dollar helps us reach the clouds (literally). Even if you can’t donate, share this with your chaotic-romantic friends. Let’s make “Nic & Olandria” part of Love Island history. 💌



