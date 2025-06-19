Support for Celeste's burial

Queridos amigos y familiares

Lamentablemente nuestra hija se nos fue la noche pasada al tener una hemoragia durante una operacion en el cerebro. Nos tomo por sorpresa esta noticia devastadora. Nuestra familia esta en profundo dolor. Pedimos de sus oraciones durante estos tiempos dificiles.



Estamos organizando un funeral para celebrar su vida y memoria. Pedimos de su ayuda para cubrir los costos del funeral y apoyar sus hijos. Cualquier contribucion, no importa que tan pequeña, sera grandemente apreciada. Juntos podemos dar a Celeste la despedida que se merece. Gracias.

Dear friends and family.

Sadly our beloved daughter passed last night after having a hemorrhage during brain surgery. We were taken by surprise by these devastating news. Our family has immense pain. We ask for your prayers during these difficult times.



We are organizing a funeral to celebrate her life and memory. We are asking for your support to cover the costs of the funeral and to support her sons. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Together, we can give Celeste the farewell she deserves. Thank you.







