Support for Celeste's burial

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $9,759
Campaign funds will be received by Esperanza Galvan
Queridos amigos y familiares
Lamentablemente nuestra hija se nos fue la noche pasada al tener una hemoragia durante una operacion en el cerebro. Nos tomo por sorpresa esta noticia devastadora. Nuestra familia esta en profundo dolor. Pedimos de sus oraciones durante estos tiempos dificiles.
Estamos organizando un funeral para celebrar su vida y memoria. Pedimos de su ayuda para cubrir los costos del funeral y apoyar sus hijos. Cualquier contribucion, no importa que tan pequeña, sera grandemente apreciada. Juntos podemos dar a Celeste la despedida que se merece. Gracias.
Dear friends and family.
Sadly our beloved daughter passed last night after having a hemorrhage during brain surgery. We were taken by surprise by these devastating news. Our family has immense pain. We ask for your prayers during these difficult times.
We are organizing a funeral to celebrate her life and memory. We are asking for your support to cover the costs of the funeral and to support her sons. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Together, we can give Celeste the farewell she deserves. Thank you.
Mi mas sentido pesame para sus hijos y sus papas
Love you brother, I’m so sorry for your loss❤️
Thinking of the family during this period of loss. Celeste was a wonderful person that I was very fortunate to be able to work with and watch her mentor students.
Condolences to the family. Your smiling face and kindness will be greatly missed at WP.
My heart goes out to you all!
I am so sorry to hear this news. Celeste was such a ray of sunshine at IKE. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Celeste was such a kind and loving soul, and she will be greatly missed ❤️
So sorry! She always had a smile! I miss her already!
Siempre estaras en nuestro corazon.
July 8th, 2025
Invitacion Espanol.
Si puedes acompananos este siguiente Sabado y/o Domingo al recordatorio y celebracion de la vida de Celeste.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzFQVK8QrwV0wBjrS0shXaPIAbEbqvLONj9wVcOWlgqU7e8w/viewform?usp=dialog
July 8th, 2025
English invitation.
If you can, join us this upcoming Saturday and/or Sunday for Celeste's life remembrance and celebration..
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzFQVK8QrwV0wBjrS0shXaPIAbEbqvLONj9wVcOWlgqU7e8w/viewform?usp=dialog
June 24th, 2025
Estamos muy agradecidos con todo el apoyo que hemos recibido hacia nuestra hija y sus hijos. Hemos podido cubrir la mayoria de gastos. Dejaremos abierto el portal de donaciones. Cualquier fondo restante sera utilizado para el fondo escolar de Joseph. Bendiciones!
We are very thankful for all the support we have received towards our daughter and her sons. We have covered most of the expenses. We will keep the campaign fund going. Any remaining funds will go to Joseph's college fund. Blessings.
