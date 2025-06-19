Campaign Image
Support for Celeste's burial

 USD $12,000

 USD $9,759

Campaign created by Esperanza Galvan

Campaign funds will be received by Esperanza Galvan

Support for Celeste's burial

Queridos amigos y familiares 
Lamentablemente nuestra hija se nos fue la noche pasada al tener una hemoragia durante una operacion en el cerebro. Nos tomo por sorpresa esta noticia devastadora. Nuestra familia esta en profundo dolor. Pedimos de sus oraciones durante estos tiempos dificiles.

Estamos organizando un funeral para celebrar su vida y memoria. Pedimos de su ayuda para cubrir los costos del funeral y apoyar sus hijos. Cualquier contribucion, no importa que tan pequeña, sera grandemente apreciada. Juntos podemos dar a Celeste la despedida que se merece. Gracias.

Dear friends and family.
Sadly our beloved daughter passed last night after having a hemorrhage during brain surgery. We were taken by surprise by these devastating news. Our family has immense pain. We ask for your prayers during these difficult times.

We are organizing a funeral to celebrate her life and memory. We are asking for your support to cover the costs of the funeral and to support her sons. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Together, we can give Celeste the farewell she deserves. Thank you.



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Ruby Mendez
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Mi mas sentido pesame para sus hijos y sus papas

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Jordan M
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you brother, I’m so sorry for your loss❤️

Kortney
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Thinking of the family during this period of loss. Celeste was a wonderful person that I was very fortunate to be able to work with and watch her mentor students.

Christina Talbot
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Condolences to the family. Your smiling face and kindness will be greatly missed at WP.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

My heart goes out to you all!

Eva
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Brianna
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

I am so sorry to hear this news. Celeste was such a ray of sunshine at IKE. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Vasti Hinojosa
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
23 days ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Celeste was such a kind and loving soul, and she will be greatly missed ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

So sorry! She always had a smile! I miss her already!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
24 days ago

Isai Hernandez
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Melissa Pico
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Mendoza Family
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Siempre estaras en nuestro corazon.

Update #3

July 8th, 2025

Invitacion Espanol.

Si puedes acompananos este siguiente Sabado y/o Domingo al recordatorio y celebracion de la vida de Celeste.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzFQVK8QrwV0wBjrS0shXaPIAbEbqvLONj9wVcOWlgqU7e8w/viewform?usp=dialog

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

July 8th, 2025

English invitation.

If you can, join us this upcoming Saturday and/or Sunday for Celeste's life remembrance and celebration..

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzFQVK8QrwV0wBjrS0shXaPIAbEbqvLONj9wVcOWlgqU7e8w/viewform?usp=dialog

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

June 24th, 2025

Estamos muy agradecidos con todo el apoyo que hemos recibido hacia nuestra hija y sus hijos. Hemos podido cubrir la mayoria de gastos. Dejaremos abierto el portal de donaciones. Cualquier fondo restante sera utilizado para el fondo escolar de Joseph. Bendiciones!

We are very thankful for all the support we have received towards our daughter and her sons. We have covered most of the expenses. We will keep the campaign fund going. Any remaining funds will go to Joseph's college fund. Blessings.

