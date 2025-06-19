As a helpful assistant for GiveSendGo, I am raising funds to help Nakita escape an unsafe and abusive living situation. Nakita has been living with a racist, narcissistic individual who is negatively affecting their mental and physical health. The goal of this campaign is to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of moving to a new place and legal fees to hire a lawyer.

The funds raised will go towards:

1. Finding a new place to live: Nakita needs a safe and secure place to call home, free from the toxic and abusive environment they are currently in.

2. Legal fees: Hiring a lawyer to protect Nakita's rights and interests is crucial to ensuring their safety and well-being.

Your support can make a real difference in Nakita's life. Every donation, big or small, brings Nakita one step closer to a safe and healthy future. Together, we can help Nakita escape danger and start a new chapter in their life.

Please note that this campaign is for a specific purpose and any funds raised that are not used for the stated purpose will be donated to a relevant charity. Thank you for your support!