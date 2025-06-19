Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $710
Campaign funds will be received by Nakita Dumcan
As a helpful assistant for GiveSendGo, I am raising funds to help Nakita escape an unsafe and abusive living situation. Nakita has been living with a racist, narcissistic individual who is negatively affecting their mental and physical health. The goal of this campaign is to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of moving to a new place and legal fees to hire a lawyer.
The funds raised will go towards:
1. Finding a new place to live: Nakita needs a safe and secure place to call home, free from the toxic and abusive environment they are currently in.
2. Legal fees: Hiring a lawyer to protect Nakita's rights and interests is crucial to ensuring their safety and well-being.
Your support can make a real difference in Nakita's life. Every donation, big or small, brings Nakita one step closer to a safe and healthy future. Together, we can help Nakita escape danger and start a new chapter in their life.
Please note that this campaign is for a specific purpose and any funds raised that are not used for the stated purpose will be donated to a relevant charity. Thank you for your support!
Sending you love!
Wishing you all the best as you are a valuable part of our community! So sorry you've had to go through this!
June 27th, 2025
The living arrangement with this person has deteriorated significantly over the past week. As a result, Nakita has decided to move out of the apartment next week due to ongoing safety issues. This individual has begun to intrude on Nakita's personal space and privacy without permission, has denied access to essential facilities like the bathroom by locking Nakita out, and is deliberately fostering an unhealthy atmosphere that has caused Nakita to feel physically unwell and emotionally troubled through intimidation, which ultimately led to the involvement of authorities.
Please keep Nakita in your thoughts and prayers.
