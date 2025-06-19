Bridge to Germany/ English Camp in East Germany

So I wanted to improve my German and do something that will help the country of Germany. Instead, I was asked to teach in English to teens 13-15 for 10 days. I think my goal is to build a bridge from San Diego to children in the poorer part of Germany who may think where they live is boring and not exiting. I believe God has great plans for them. I want to share the love in this excitement. I want them to learn about my American culture but help them realize that they can make a difference anywhere in the globe. The Camp will take place July 2025 until August 3, 2025!