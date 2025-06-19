Bridge to Germany/ English Camp in East Germany

Campaign Image

So I wanted to improve my German and do something that will help the country of Germany. Instead, I was asked to teach in English to teens 13-15 for 10 days. I think my goal is to build a bridge from San Diego to children in the poorer part of Germany who may think where they live is boring and not exiting. I believe God has great plans for them. I want to share the love in this excitement. I want them to learn about my American culture but help them realize that they can make a difference anywhere in the globe. The Camp will take place July 2025 until August 3, 2025! 

Ximena and Cesar
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

Hannah and Benjamin
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

May God bless you as you bless others! So much love to you, Natalie!

Tasha
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Love you, Nat! Praying you can go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Keep up the good work Natalie! 🖤❤️💛

July 11th, 2025

Natalie has safely arrived at her connecting airport and is now waiting to board her flight to Germany! On her journey, she has already made a new friend! This person began the conversation as an atheist but, after an hour of Spirit-led conversation, left excited to learn more about Jesus🙌🏼 He also asked for the name of her home church to listen to the sermons and to learn more. Let’s keep praying for this young man, for safe travels, open hearts, and more divine connections!🩷



July 11th, 2025

 Today is my first day of my trip. I told the ticket counter man I was going on a mission trip. I said I was going to do a workshop on listening prayer with 13-15 year olds. He looked at me and said, “Fasting makes a big difference. That is what I noticed.” 

Way to go ‘ticket counter man’, I think. I will definitely include that nugget of wisdom! After all, he is so right and I don’t have my lessons set up yet. 

“What church is sending you?” He asks.

“None.” I answer. But my friend chimes in that many from her church community have contributed. 

“Nice,” he responds smiling, “What church do you go to?”

“Park Hill! My friend Cam and I chime gleefully in unison.”

His smile broadens. “Me too!”

Thank you Joseph for being at this ticket counter on this day!

