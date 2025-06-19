Supporting A Single Mother in Custody Battle

Friends!

One of our local Catholic sisters (who has asked to remain anonymous for legal reasons) needs a miracle.

As a single mother who has struggled to make ends meet, she has worked tirelessly to provide for her three children, keep them solid in their faith, and educate them to the best of her ability (even classical homeschool).

Sadly, her ex-husband has been battling her for years to gain full custody of their children. His efforts paid off as he won full custody last Winter as she was unable to financially continue the grueling legal battle with him.

Soon after, he secretly moved out of state with their children. She was completely shocked and devastated when she found out. Heartbreaking!

***Tomorrow, she has a hearing scheduled as a last attempt to regain parental rights and 50% custody of her children. She has sold many of her possessions to raise money to pay the legal fees, and the Attorney came back with another fee of $3500 to retain him (as the hearing will last 8 hrs).

If you feel called to support this precious mother in her efforts to reunite with her children, please donate as soon as possible! Any donation would be greatly appreciated!

Please keep her and her family in prayer at this most challenging time.

In Christ for life,

Katrina



