Help save WBTN

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by Lee Dufresne

Campaign funds will be received by WBTN am

Wbtn 1370 has served the Bennington VT airwaves for 72 years.  The station has always been dependent upon the community for financial support,  WBTN is a non profit and is run by volunteers.   Currently WBTN is in blackout, zero funds and past due utilities have silenced the long time station, the voice of the community.  Let's all donate  anything we can to help save this historic station and keep it on air for years to come!!  Right now the station is 5000 dollars behind . If we can help them attain this goal, they can restore power and get back on air !  Please ,, find it in your heart to help this truly great cause.

Recent Donations
Show:
Linda
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Jasen Frederickson
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Katie Briggs
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sorry to hear this. Good luck!

Maeve Richmond
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

I hope this helps!

Janice
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Fred Grant
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

