Help save WBTN

Wbtn 1370 has served the Bennington VT airwaves for 72 years. The station has always been dependent upon the community for financial support, WBTN is a non profit and is run by volunteers. Currently WBTN is in blackout, zero funds and past due utilities have silenced the long time station, the voice of the community. Let's all donate anything we can to help save this historic station and keep it on air for years to come!! Right now the station is 5000 dollars behind . If we can help them attain this goal, they can restore power and get back on air ! Please ,, find it in your heart to help this truly great cause.