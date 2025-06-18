Need Help fixing my car for Disabled

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by William Bisbee
Hello, my name is William and I am a disabled man living on a fixed income. As someone who relies heavily on my vehicle for daily necessities like doctor appointments and rehabilitation, I am reaching out for help to repair my car. Recently, I received a quote for the necessary repairs, which totals $3968.13 not including tax. That's why I am turning to GiveSendGo, a trusted crowdfunding platform, to raise $4500 to cover the costs.
As someone who is disabled, I am all too familiar with the challenges that come with living on a fixed income. Despite my best efforts to budget and save, unexpected expenses like car repairs can quickly deplete my resources and leave me struggling to make ends meet. That's why I am reaching out for help, in the hopes that generous people like you will see the value in my campaign and contribute to helping me get back on my feet.
I am determined to get my car fixed and continue living my life with independence and dignity. With your help, I can make that happen. Please consider donating to my campaign and help me
We are praying for you!
