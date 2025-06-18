Help give our dad a lift!

Hello all,

We are reaching out with a humble request to help our dad, Paul Beyer, get something that could truly improve his quality of life - a lift chair.

He has been living with chronic pain for years. Simple things that many of us take for granted, like sitting down comfortably to watch a movie, are very difficult. The furniture he has now is not comfortable enough, and it is hard for him to get out of without causing more pain, making it nearly impossible for him to sit and spend time with us.

Because of this, he often isolates himself in his room, missing out on time with the family. It breaks our hearts to see him in pain and unable to join us for chatting, movie nights, and other everyday moments that matter. A proper lift recliner chair, designed to support his body and help him sit and stand more easily would make a world of difference.

Unfortunately, these chairs are expensive, and it is not something we can afford on our own. That is why we're asking for help. Every donation - big or small - will go directly toward purchasing a high-quality lift chair that will bring comfort and joy back into his daily life.

Even if you're not able to donate, sharing this campaign privately, not publicly (so we can surprise him) would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you for caring.

With gratitude,

Jaeden, Makenna, Lawrence, and Annslee