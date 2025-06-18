A Future for Mackenzie's Daughters

Honoring Mackenzie Dornseif:

Mackenzie, a radiant 32-year-old mother, was called home to heaven far too soon on June 11th 2025, leaving behind her precious daughters, Sawyer (2) and Stevie (8 months). Her vibrant spirit and boundless love for her girls were a blessing to all who knew her. Mackenzie’s dream was to see Sawyer and Stevie grow in joy and faith, surrounded by love.

In her absence, Mackenzie’s sister, Ashlee, has embraced the sacred role of raising these sweet girls. With a heart full of devotion, Ashlee is committed to giving them a nurturing home, but the journey of raising two young children brings financial challenges—childcare, diapers, education, and daily needs.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo campaign to honor Mackenzie’s legacy and provide for Sawyer and Stevie’s future. Your generous gift will help Ashlee build a stable, loving foundation for the girls, ensuring they feel their mother’s love through our community’s support. Every donation and prayer lifts them up.

Join us in blessing Sawyer and Stevie with hope and security. Share this campaign and give as you’re able. Thank you for being a light in their lives.





With heartfelt gratitude,

On behalf of the Dornseif Family