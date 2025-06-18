Campaign Image

A Future for Mackenzie's Daughters

Campaign created by Melissa Vanghen

Campaign funds will be received by Ashlee Pompilio

Honoring Mackenzie Dornseif:

Mackenzie, a radiant 32-year-old mother, was called home to heaven far too soon on June 11th 2025, leaving behind her precious daughters, Sawyer (2) and Stevie (8 months). Her vibrant spirit and boundless love for her girls were a blessing to all who knew her. Mackenzie’s dream was to see Sawyer and Stevie grow in joy and faith, surrounded by love.

In her absence, Mackenzie’s sister, Ashlee, has embraced the sacred role of raising these sweet girls. With a heart full of devotion, Ashlee is committed to giving them a nurturing home, but the journey of raising two young children brings financial challenges—childcare, diapers, education, and daily needs.

We’re launching this GiveSendGo campaign to honor Mackenzie’s legacy and provide for Sawyer and Stevie’s future. Your generous gift will help Ashlee build a stable, loving foundation for the girls, ensuring they feel their mother’s love through our community’s support. Every donation and prayer lifts them up.

Join us in blessing Sawyer and Stevie with hope and security. Share this campaign and give as you’re able. Thank you for being a light in their lives.


With heartfelt gratitude,

On behalf of the Dornseif Family

Kimberly Hill
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

So very sorry~

Neely Witham
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

My heart aches for this situation. Prayers for all.

Lisa Thul
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Holly Barton
$ 1000.00 USD
16 days ago

Kenzie was an amazing friend and boss.. she will be missed.. I pray for her babies to grow up beautiful and strong like her

Lisa Daly
$ 300.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending hugs and remembering what a sweet person she was💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
18 days ago

Bless you and hoping this and prayers will help.

From Rivard family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Debra Pflipsen
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Sending love and peace to your family

Mikkelson Family
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Dianne and Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Amy Sykes
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Teri Lutzke
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

My heart goes out to all of you. Sending love, From one of Mikes ALC kids.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

God Bless

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Darrin
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

