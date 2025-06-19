Supporting Lisa Robinson

Councillor Lisa Robinson is being punished by the City of Pickering — not for any wrongdoing, but for refusing to stay silent. For bravely speaking out on behalf of her constituents and challenging alleged misconduct within City Hall, Lisa has faced severe sanctions, relentless public attacks, and has already gone nine months without pay.

She took her fight to court through a judicial review, seeking to expose what she believes is a serious misuse of power. But in a disappointing twist, the court dismissed her case on technical grounds - never addressing the facts or the injustices she raised. While the judge acknowledged her concerns may be legitimate, the application was deemed “premature” because other remedies hadn’t yet been pursued.

Now, Lisa is being ordered to pay $30,000 in legal costs to the City of Pickering - on top of the pay they’ve already withheld - and faces the very real threat of even more punitive measures in the near future, including additional sanctions and further loss of income.

This isn’t just about one councillor. It’s a warning to every elected official who dares to speak up - and a threat to freedom of expression in our local governments.

Lisa urgently needs public support to continue this fight. Your donations will help cover legal expenses, basic living costs, and the broader battle to defend transparency, accountability, and democratic principles. Please consider giving, sharing, and standing with Lisa - because democracy depends on people like you.







