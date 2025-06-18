A Super Fun Backyard For Caleb

Our 3 years old son Caleb will be getting a kidney transplant July 17th of this year.

He has had 4 surgeries to try and save his one functioning kidney, but unfortunately, it is failing sooner than expected.

By the grace of God, we have had many many wonderful saints give to help with medical expenses. We were able to pay off all our medical debt from the last 3 years and begin saving up for the surgery itself.

This campaign is NOT to help with medical expenses. Caleb will have to quarantine for an extended period after his surgery. I have a dream of making our backyard into a wonderful play palace for him to enjoy with his brother during his quarantine and recovery, but unfortunately we do not have the funds to make that happen.

I want to repeat. This is NOT a medical donation campaign. This is not a necessity in our lives. If I raise no money with this, we will do our very best to make his recovery and quarantine time fun for him the best we know how. However several people have expressed a desire to help make our dream of giving Cal a super fun back yard play palace, a reality.

If by some miracle we raise more than we need, we will use the rest to pay for the upcoming Kidney transplant!

What needs to happen:

- Hoping to purchase the Bristol Point Swing Set

- Level our hilly back yard

- Install fencing that connects to our neighbors fence and encloses the back yard

- Build and install a sandpit

For anyone who chooses to donate to help give Cal a super fun back yard... Thank you so much. You cannot know what a blessing it is.