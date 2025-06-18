Aimee's Journey Through Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hello everyone,

Just today, Aimee received the news no one ever expects to hear: Hodgkin Lymphoma. It is a diagnosis that has come suddenly and shaken all the usual rhythms of life- but even in the shock and uncertainty, we know one thing for sure: God is already there.

As Aimee begins this journey- still taking in the reality of what's ahead- we want to surround her with love, support and practical help. There will be medical appointments, scans, treatments, and time away from work. There will be unknowns. But there will also be faith, community and courage.

We are raising funds to help Aimee focus on healing without the added weight of financial stress. Every gift- no matter the amount- is a tangible way to show her that she's not alone in this fight. Whether you're able to give, share or simply pray- it all matters.

We are believing that God is already going before her and will carry her through every single step.

Thank you for standing with Aimee.

"The Lord fight for you, you need only to be still." Exodus 14:14