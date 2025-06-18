Brielles Disney field trip for chorus

Sooo,,,, my Brielle Marie starts high school in the fall! At parent information night we were informed that during April vacation, the chorus kids will be going on a huge field trip to....Disney World! However this trip is super expensive, ($2475 total) so I am providing the donation link below if anyone wants to help our girl get to Disney🥰🥰🥰🥰

Brielle will be 14 this September and will also be getting her first job to help contribute to her trip. But at only 14 there will be very limited hours. She is sooo excited for this trip, and tells me she wished she could work now to start saving. As a mom I have done my best to give my kids wonderful vacations and traditions, but we have never made it to Disney, so I'm thrilled about this trip for her.

You can donate anonymously, and any thing counts, thank you to anyone who helps😊😊😊😊





https://orangeskytravel.groupcollect.com/v2/fundraiser/5Ur7A69VzxJUAjYv9rh66f