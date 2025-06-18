Campaign Image

Michael Loren AKA Kang

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $914

Campaign created by REM

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Loren

This campaign is to raise funds for Mike to assist with his legal fees. He was arrested after his personal space was encroached upon by a random protester while peacefully walking down the sidewalk minding his own business. Mike has always helped strangers and friends in need. Now we need to provide some assistance to him. Any amount helps.

Ron
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

CryptoJew McTesla
$ 28.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
24 days ago

Lucky
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Gunny Z
$ 101.00 USD
26 days ago

You can work it off.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Trina
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

I claim he will get all charges dropped quickly in Jesus name ✝️

Dave
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Reno
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Bro love.

Maverick
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Good luck Brother. Be good and be safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

POYB! from Rook

Mike smash
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

