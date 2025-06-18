Campaign Image

Joshua's Fight Against Cancer

Our son Joshua is a loving husband and father and has been bravely fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma for months. His wife, who has heart trouble and cannot work, and their 11-year-old daughter, Chloe, are his rock. However, their landlord is raising their rent by $400, making it impossible for them to afford Joshua's student loans and keep a roof over their heads. With a goal of $40,000, we are reaching out to this community to help them stay in their home and avoid homelessness. Every dollar counts, and your support will go directly towards paying off Joshua's loans alleviating their financial burden while still fighting cancer. Please consider donating to him and his family during this difficult time. #JoshuaStrong #CancerWarrior #FamilyInNeed

Michelle SmithFisher
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I am sorry you are going through this. Many thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time.

Denise Triplett
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Brenda Parsley-Owens
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for Gods complete healing. 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼

Greta Mcciy
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Prayers 🙏😇that God is the healer and provider of our needs🙏😇❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Jehovah-jireh

Tina
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Sending all the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

I'm so sorry you are going through this. We will be praying!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

AJ
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you and your family bro 🙏🏽

Travis and Ashley
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for God to give you strength & courage during this difficult time!

Nathan Weidner
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Jeff McNichols
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Edna McDannell
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you and your family. Love u all❤️🙏

Danelle Miller
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

God bless you and I pray for God's healing. Thank you Jehovah Rapha our healer and Jehovah Jireh our provider.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Dale Baer
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for this need to be met!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Updates

Update #2

June 30th, 2025

Joshua has had his last chemo treatment, for that I am very grateful. I am praying he will be cancer free after his 6 months test in December.  He still has the financial burden of student debt along with the cost of his rent rising 40% Starting in July. Josh is a fighter; he has proven that with the way he has been fighting cancer. Yet I know he feels backed into a corner with no way out and not much of a future with the majority of his income going to rent, past medical bills and now the student loan debt. Although his resent cancer treatment cost has been coved by a grant, he incurred a lot of bills prior to the diagnosis and treatment. I want to thank you if you have already given and I want you to know it will help and go only to his student loan debt. My husband and I are doing what we can to help also. Thank you, friends, family and those we may never meet for standing with us. 
Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

June 20th, 2025

I am grateful for those who have given so far. Everything will help. Even if the goal is not reached what you give will go a long way in reducing the debt and show him that people do care. Joshua is having a hard time making the big decisions as the chemo makes his brain a little fuzzy. Please keep praying and sharing his story. He doesn't know I am doing this yet. I want to surprise him once this campaign has ended. 

