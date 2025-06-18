Joshua's Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $1,280
Our son Joshua is a loving husband and father and has been bravely fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma for months. His wife, who has heart trouble and cannot work, and their 11-year-old daughter, Chloe, are his rock. However, their landlord is raising their rent by $400, making it impossible for them to afford Joshua's student loans and keep a roof over their heads. With a goal of $40,000, we are reaching out to this community to help them stay in their home and avoid homelessness. Every dollar counts, and your support will go directly towards paying off Joshua's loans alleviating their financial burden while still fighting cancer. Please consider donating to him and his family during this difficult time. #JoshuaStrong #CancerWarrior #FamilyInNeed
I am sorry you are going through this. Many thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time.
Praying for Gods complete healing. 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼
Prayers 🙏😇that God is the healer and provider of our needs🙏😇❤️
Jehovah-jireh
Sending all the best.
I'm so sorry you are going through this. We will be praying!!
Praying for you and your family bro 🙏🏽
Praying for God to give you strength & courage during this difficult time!
Praying for you all!
Praying for you and your family. Love u all❤️🙏
God bless you and I pray for God's healing. Thank you Jehovah Rapha our healer and Jehovah Jireh our provider.
Praying for this need to be met!
June 30th, 2025
June 20th, 2025
I am grateful for those who have given so far. Everything will help. Even if the goal is not reached what you give will go a long way in reducing the debt and show him that people do care. Joshua is having a hard time making the big decisions as the chemo makes his brain a little fuzzy. Please keep praying and sharing his story. He doesn't know I am doing this yet. I want to surprise him once this campaign has ended.
