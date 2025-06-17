Help with Pete's medical expenses

Goal:
My brother in law suffered a stroke on Monday June 16th 2025 . As we all know with a stroke there is alot of medical expenses and physical therapy that comes along with that. We Thank God his stroke was caught on time . Unfortunately bills dont quick no matter the circumstances. We just want to try to help lessen his stress and worries. If you could please find it in your heart to help, we would be forever grateful.
Praying for recovery, Petey
Hope you get well soon
Praying for you
Love you Petey, Laurena Lozano
Speedy recovery, Pete! -The Barrera family
