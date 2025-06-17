Campaign Image

Help with Pete's medical expenses

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $490

Campaign created by Rebecca Flores

Campaign funds will be received by Pete Flores

My brother in law suffered a stroke on Monday June 16th 2025 . As we all know with a stroke there is alot of medical expenses and physical therapy that comes along with that. We Thank God his stroke was caught on time . Unfortunately bills dont quick no matter the circumstances. We just want to try to help lessen his stress and worries. If you could please find it in your heart to help, we would be forever grateful. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for recovery, Petey

Buddy
$ 40.00 USD
18 days ago

Hope you get well soon

Rudy
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for you

Laurena Lozano
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Love you Petey, Laurena Lozano

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Speedy recovery, Pete! -The Barrera family

