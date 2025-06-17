Campaign Image

PT 2025 Philippine Teaching Ministry

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,200

PT 2025 Philippine Teaching Ministry

I have another opportunity to teach for two weeks at the Word of Life Bible Institute in the Philippines. The raised funds will be used for airfare and incidentals I’ll need for the two weeks of teaching. I love these opportunities to teach the Bible to students who are so willing to learn and apply God’s Word to their lives.

Recent Donations
Brian Sandberg
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Doc
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Gordie
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Yochim Joe
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Best of luck , travel safe. yogi

Kristen Kira Ortiz
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Good luck with your mission. My mom would have been so excited for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless you and all you do PT!

Steve Sukta
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Pete K
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for a safe, blessed trip.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Seth Steedly
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

May God bless you in reaching many souls for His kingdom.

Scott and Shannon
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for a safe trip

