Answering the Call Uganda Mission

Dear Friends and Family,

Hope you are well! I wanted to update you on what’s going on in my life as I will embark on a mission trip to Kamuli, Uganda September 14-25,2025. I want to share with you a little background on Uganda as a whole and some of the pressing needs there.

Hungry. Homeless. Helpless.

This is the reality for many of the children of Uganda.

49% of the population is under the age of 15, which is the highest in the world.

There are 2.7 million under the age of 18 who are orphans.

Uganda has the highest proportion of children orphaned by AIDS worldwide.

While tragic on a scale that is hard to comprehend, there is one thing this nation is not.

HOPELESS…

God is at work in Uganda, and I have the blessing and privilege to partner with Him on a kingdom Mission to bring hope, healing, and love to the precious people of this nation. On September 14, 2025, I will be leaving for a small town in Uganda called Kamuli. I am traveling with a team to work with an organization they run called The Vine Uganda. (www.thevineuganda.org)

The Vine serves as a rescue center to Uganda’s most vulnerable children and women. These children often have no parents, and find themselves digging in potato fields looking for food. The Vine rescues these children and provides them with medical care and a full-time education that includes meals and shelter for the rest of their “school-age” life. In addition to serving children,

The Vine also helps widows and needy women by providing daily wages at recurring sewing camps, savings and loans programs, and functional literacy classes that teach women to read and write. On this trip I will be visiting the villages to see the Womens Projects, a part of a local outreach, and time with the Vine Primary Students and Baby Cottage that shelters 18 abandoned babies at this time and more to come. I hope you see the value in what we are seeking to accomplish while in Uganda as we serve the women and children there. As you can imagine, a trip like this requires support.

My trip will cost $3,900. If you feel led to support me through prayer and/ or in a financial way, I would be extremely grateful. Most importantly, I need your prayer support daily for this trip. Prayer is the fuel that will allow us to be successful in everything we put our hands to in the name of Jesus.

If you would like to be a part of this mission through your financial support, please check out my

fundraising link (insert link) here.

If you have any questions, please reach out to me by cell or email.

Thank you in advance for your prayers and support! I look forward to sharing with you all that we witness, experience, and see God do while we are there serving.

Many Blessings,

Macy Villegas



