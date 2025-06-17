Campaign Image

Help David Reach His D1 Tennis Dream

Support David’s Tennis Journey

Dear Family and Friends,

I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out with a heartfelt request on behalf of my son, David.

David is currently ranked top 10 in Michigan for U16s and top 500 nationally. He’s received interest from Division 1 college coaches, and his goal is to become a 4-star recruit by the end of this year, a status largely determined by the number and level of tournaments he competes in. Beyond the court, he’s a strong student with a 3.67 GPA, and he’s working hard toward a 4.0 next school year.

Recently, David was honored with the Sportsmanship Award at the USTA Regional Championship, voted on by his peers, which reflects both his character and leadership.

We’ve been on this tennis journey since he was 8 years old. His natural athleticism, discipline, and grit have taken him far. But as we enter this critical three-year stretch, I know heart and hustle won’t be enough. The cost of tournaments, coaching, travel, and training is steep, and this summer season will cost for Dave to really compete.

Any contribution large or small would mean so much to us and will go directly toward helping David pursue his dream. If you feel led to give, you can donate via:

Thank you so much for taking the time consider supporting David’s journey. I’m truly grateful for your love and support.

With love and gratitude,

Charmaine Jones

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Make it happen!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1450.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Let’s go Dave!!! I’m expecting greatness out of you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

HOPE TO SEE YOU AT THE US OPEN ONE DAY KIDDO!

