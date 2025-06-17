Help Support Gators Cancer Treatment

Gator has been such a beloved joy the last year and a half since we’ve adopted him from Animal Care Protective Services. He is Penny’s shadow dog and our sweetest short king.

He has overcome so many unknowns in the unfortunate life he had before he came to ACPS and then us. He recently has been diagnosed with cancer in his toe and has to have it removed. This has been de as ting news emotionally and also financially. I usually never ask for help but this was so sudden and unexpected. If you can help, we are so much more than thankful. Prayers and good thoughts are always accepted as well. Anyone who’s ever met Gator knows he doesn’t know a stranger. We are so thankful to have this little guy in our life and any support to help keep him healthy and with us is more than appreciated.

Much love to everyone-

The Yates Family