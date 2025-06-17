Recovery from Iranian Bomb on Apartment for Jana

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,150
A few days ago Jana’s Apartment in Tel Aviv was bombed by an Iranian Missile! Had she been home a 4:30 in the morning in her bed she would have been obliterated! Her bed took a direct hit. Her apartment and the building is a total loss. She is being housed in a hotel with her community until arrangements can be made for a place for her to live. Everything she had is destroyed. Would you please donate anything you can to help her put her life back together.
Our thoughts are with you
Sending you all of my love
Praying for safety, peace and healing.
I wish you the very best and will be praying for you
Praying for you and your family.
Praying for your protection.
Barn bros love you Jana and Zeke
