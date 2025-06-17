Campaign Image

Recovery from Iranian Bomb on Apartment for Jana

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $1,150

Campaign created by Robin Eckard

Recovery from Iranian Bomb on Apartment for Jana

A few days ago Jana’s Apartment in Tel Aviv was bombed by an Iranian Missile! Had she been home a 4:30 in the morning in her bed she would have been obliterated! Her bed took a direct hit. Her apartment and the building is a total loss. She is being housed in a hotel with her community until arrangements can be made for a place for her to live. Everything she had is destroyed. Would you please donate anything you can to help her put her life back together.

Recent Donations
Show:
Operation Manna
$ 360.00 USD
20 days ago

Our thoughts are with you

Josiah msu
$ 300.00 USD
22 days ago

Sending you all of my love

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for safety, peace and healing.

Jesus
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

I wish you the very best and will be praying for you

Jireh
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for you and your family.

Jhall
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for your protection.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Barn bros love you Jana and Zeke

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

