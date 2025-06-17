Provide equipment & registration fees for children

Our organization is dedicated to providing support to children who face barriers to participating in sports and outdoor activities.

We help children with acquiring necessary sports equipment, including baseball and softball gloves, cleats, and league registration fees.

Our mission is to encourage children to engage in outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, youth sports, group camping experiences, and other initiatives that foster their participation.

Truaxe4kids is able to operate thanks to generous donors and businesses who support the mission with limited equipment and monetary donations. These assist with acquiring equipment, storage, and shipping costs.

We are building our site TRUAXE4KIDS should be completed soon!