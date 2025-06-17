Campaign Image

Provide equipment & registration fees for children

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $220

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Truaxe4kids

Our organization is dedicated to providing support to children who face barriers to participating in sports and outdoor activities.

We help children with acquiring necessary sports equipment, including baseball and softball gloves, cleats, and league registration fees.

Our mission is to encourage children to engage in outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, youth sports, group camping experiences, and other initiatives that foster their participation. 

Truaxe4kids is able to operate thanks to generous donors and businesses who support the mission with limited equipment and monetary donations.   These assist with acquiring equipment, storage, and shipping costs.

We are building our site TRUAXE4KIDS should be completed soon!

Recent Donations
Texas fine painters LLC Texas fine painters LLC
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Too many kids are unable to participate and afford the equipment and supplies needed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🥰

Updates

TRUAXE4KIDS.com

June 30th, 2025

Truaxe4kids.com is up and running. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

