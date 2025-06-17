Supporting the Demasi Family

Support the Demasi Family After the Sudden Loss of Antonio

It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic and sudden loss of Antonio Demasi — a beloved husband, father, and friend — who passed away in a devastating accident at work.

Antonio was the heart of the Demasi family and the sole provider for his wife, Antonella, and their four beautiful children — Caterina, Salvatore, Nico, and Mariateresa. With the youngest daughter still in high school, the family faces an uncertain future without the rock who supported them in every way.



A resident of Guardavalle, Antonio was deeply rooted in the community. He was known for his warm smile, his joyful spirit, and the laughter he effortlessly brought into every room. He welcomed everyone with open arms and lived a life full of kindness, generosity, and love.



Now, the Demasi family needs our help. The burden of funeral costs, household expenses, and the ongoing support for their daughter still in school is immense. This GiveSendGo has been created to help ease that burden and give them the space to grieve without the added stress of financial strain.



If you are able, please consider donating. No amount is too small. Every gesture of support means the world to this family as they begin to navigate life without their beloved Antonio.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

❤️❤️❤️❤️

Sostieni la famiglia Demasi dopo la tragica perdita di Antonio

È con immenso dolore che condividiamo la notizia della tragica e improvvisa scomparsa di Antonio Demasi — amato marito, padre e amico — venuto a mancare in un terribile incidente sul lavoro.

Antonio era il cuore della famiglia Demasi e l’unico sostegno economico per la moglie e i loro quattro meravigliosi figli — Caterina, Salvatore, Nico, e Mariateresa. Ora la famiglia si ritrova ad affrontare un futuro incerto senza il pilastro che li ha sempre sostenuti in tutto.

Residente a Guardavalle, Antonio era una presenza attiva e amata nella comunità. Era conosciuto per il suo sorriso contagioso, il suo spirito gioioso e la capacità di portare allegria in ogni stanza semplicemente con la sua presenza. Accoglieva tutti a braccia aperte e viveva con gentilezza, generosità e amore.

Adesso, la famiglia Demasi ha bisogno del nostro aiuto. Il peso delle spese funerarie, dei costi quotidiani e del supporto continuo per la figlia ancora a scuola è molto difficile da sostenere. Questa raccolta fondi è stata creata per alleggerire quel peso e permettere loro di affrontare il lutto senza l’ulteriore preoccupazione economica.

Se potete, vi chiediamo di considerare una donazione. Anche un piccolo contributo può fare la differenza. Ogni gesto di solidarietà sarà un grande conforto per questa famiglia che sta affrontando un dolore immenso.

Con gratitudine e affetto, grazie di cuore.



