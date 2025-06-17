Attorney retainer

Hello,My name is Melissa and I am currently a foster mom for a little boy. He is the only foster child we have ever had and he has been with us for 2+years. He has siblings in other foster homes as he requires a lot of support. He was tossed around from foster homes and even spent several weeks sleeping in the Child Welfare Office - hence how we got him. My heart wouldn't allow me to know about a child sleeping alone, afraid and unhealthy, so I said he can stay with us until another home is found. Well, that never happened and now we love him as our own. Everyone knows how the system is so broken and children fall through the cracks, but I cannot let that happen to this sweet boy. He has made so much progress an is absolutely thriving! He knows how good life can be now. He has had multiple caseworkers since in care and each time,things aren't done and then court dates happen every 6 months. That's where I need help! I need to come up with a $5000 attorney retaining fee before the attorney will work on this case to ensure this little boy doesn't get lost in the system and he remains safe with us. We will absolutely adopt him,but this court hearings just keep on going because caseworkers are not prepared for court and he deserves to finally have a forever home with us. I will even provide proof/receipt of payment once I get $5000 to sign a contract with this attorney. Please help us help this little boy. I will keep up with further money needed for the attorney, but I just need this retainer ASAP so the attorney can start on things before this next court date. My family and I appreciate any and all help with this. ♥️