Belen Cira Onofre Memorial Support

Dear Family and Friends

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved grandmother. She lived a long life filled with love, and one of her final wishes was to be laid to rest in her homeland, alongside her youngest son in MEXICO. we are currently making arrangements to fullfill that wish.

Many have reached out asking how they can support our family during this difficult time. For those who feel moved to help in any way - through prayers, kind words, or a contribution- we've set up the following options:

Zelle 424-244-4299

or through this campaign

we will share details about the memorial and farewell service once they are finalized.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, kindness, and compassion during this time.

with gratitude,

Isidra Sanchez and family