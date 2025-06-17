Campaign Image

Belen Cira Onofre Memorial Support

Campaign created by Graciela Garcia

Belen Cira Onofre Memorial Support

Dear Family and Friends

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved grandmother. She lived a long life filled with love, and one of her final wishes was to be laid to rest in her homeland, alongside her youngest son in MEXICO. we are currently making arrangements to fullfill that wish.

Many have reached out asking how they can support our family during this difficult time. For those who feel moved to help in any way - through prayers, kind words, or a contribution- we've set up the following options:

Zelle 424-244-4299

or through this campaign

we will share details about the memorial and farewell service once they are finalized.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, kindness, and compassion during this time.

with gratitude,

Isidra Sanchez and family

Recent Donations
Mia
$ 40.00 USD
12 days ago

My condolences baby girl always in our prayers 🙏🏽🤍

Shanae Ziranhua
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

Esther and Raul
$ 70.00 USD
18 days ago

Sending much Love to Natalie and her family

Chantel
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Maureen Blanco
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Condolences 🙏

Angelina T
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Lo siento mucho los abrazo con mis oraciones que Dios les de Fortaleza a toda su Familia. QEPD.

Janet Ledezma
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Treasa Fernandez
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Kristin Caro
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Cinthia garduno
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

So sorry for your loss🥺

Michelle Alfaro
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

My deepest condolences to you & the whole family. May God have her in his glory.

