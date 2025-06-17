Uncovered medical expenses To God be the Glory





Hi, friends , family, and others who may not know me . My name is Tiffany O’Donnell. I graduated from Shadyside high school In 2001. I currently reside in Wheeling, West Virginia. As some of you know, I was recently diagnosed with invasive triple negative breast cancer. With God's guidance and wisdom, my family and I are navigating an alternative route for treatment. Cryoablation is a medical procedure that uses extreme cold to destroy abnormal or diseased tissue. It's a minimally invasive yet effective technique, often performed using image guidance, where a thin probe is inserted into the targeted area, and a coolant like liquid nitrogen or argon gas is circulated to freeze and destroy the tissue. This process can be used to treat various conditions, including some cancers and benign tumors, as well as certain heart rhythm disorders.

Unfortunately this treatment is not covered by any insurance that I can obtain at this time and I was recently let go at my job after notifying them of my diagnosis.





It is$25,000 . To add to that 18,000 down payment for treatment center . Along with other alternative treatments, not covered by insurance. All funds will be used according to God’s will .

Through prayer and natural treatment, God is my healer.

Please keep me and my support system in your prayers. Galatians 6:2. Also, I ask, please share this with others.

Thank you for your time. May God bless you.