Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $255
Campaign funds will be received by Dannielle Dupree
🎯 Peewee Pew 3 is Almost Here — and It’s All for the Kids! 🐾💫
📅 July 26th | 📍 Greenwood, Milner, GA We’re bringing back the magic a full day of discovery, growth, and unforgettable fun for our little learners! From hands-on firearm safety to real animal encounters, this event helps kids build confidence, learn life-saving skills, and just be kids in a safe and supportive space.
🐐 What’s in store:
✅ Firearm safety & hands-on learning
✅ Petting zoo fun with live feedings
✅ Games, prizes & goodie bags
✅ Team-building, snacks & smiles
🎟️ Only 15 spots left! Let’s make sure every one of them goes to a child who’s ready to grow, explore, and shine.
💖 How You Can Help:
• Sponsor a child’s experience for just $30
• Donate toward the petting zoo or games
• DM for prize donations
• Share this post to help us reach more families
Let’s come together to empower the next generation with safety, knowledge, and unforgettable memories. 💪🏾✨
#PeeweePew #DefensiveUnicorns
🌐 www.defensiveunicornsllc.com
