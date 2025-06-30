🎯 Peewee Pew 3 is Almost Here — and It’s All for the Kids! 🐾💫

📅 July 26th | 📍 Greenwood, Milner, GA We’re bringing back the magic a full day of discovery, growth, and unforgettable fun for our little learners! From hands-on firearm safety to real animal encounters, this event helps kids build confidence, learn life-saving skills, and just be kids in a safe and supportive space.





🐐 What’s in store:

✅ Firearm safety & hands-on learning

✅ Petting zoo fun with live feedings

✅ Games, prizes & goodie bags

✅ Team-building, snacks & smiles





🎟️ Only 15 spots left! Let’s make sure every one of them goes to a child who’s ready to grow, explore, and shine.





💖 How You Can Help:

• Sponsor a child’s experience for just $30

• Donate toward the petting zoo or games

• DM for prize donations

• Share this post to help us reach more families





Let’s come together to empower the next generation with safety, knowledge, and unforgettable memories. 💪🏾✨





#PeeweePew #DefensiveUnicorns

🌐 www.defensiveunicornsllc.com