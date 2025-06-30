Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $255

Campaign created by Danni

Campaign funds will be received by Dannielle Dupree

Peewee Pew 3

🎯 Peewee Pew 3 is Almost Here — and It’s All for the Kids! 🐾💫

📅 July 26th | 📍 Greenwood, Milner, GA We’re bringing back the magic  a full day of discovery, growth, and unforgettable fun for our little learners! From hands-on firearm safety to real animal encounters, this event helps kids build confidence, learn life-saving skills, and just be kids in a safe and supportive space.


🐐 What’s in store:

✅ Firearm safety & hands-on learning

✅ Petting zoo fun with live feedings

✅ Games, prizes & goodie bags

✅ Team-building, snacks & smiles


🎟️ Only 15 spots left! Let’s make sure every one of them goes to a child who’s ready to grow, explore, and shine.


💖 How You Can Help:

• Sponsor a child’s experience for just $30

• Donate toward the petting zoo or games

• DM for prize donations 

• Share this post to help us reach more families


Let’s come together to empower the next generation with safety, knowledge, and unforgettable memories. 💪🏾✨


#PeeweePew #DefensiveUnicorns

🌐 www.defensiveunicornsllc.com

Recent Donations
Show:
Yvette Pollard
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Wishing you much success!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Kenai Alaska
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

Keep doing good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

✌🏼♥️🇺🇸

Niyah
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

