Supporting Simply Able

Simply Able is on a mission to bring adaptive clothing to families who need it the most. Those with babies, and toddlers and young children and teens who live their lives in hospitals or with medical equipment.

We know this due to our own story with our son Owen. After a long road to pregnancy, we were shocked to find out at 20 weeks pregnant that our sweet boy had a brain abnormality. Although we were pushed to terminate the pregnancy due to what his life may look like, we decided there was no way we were going to do that. We know that no matter what, his life has meaning and value and we would give him the best possible life, just like we would any child.

Owen is now 15 months old. He has his challenges, has had over 150 doctor appointments, countless hospital stays, and global delays…but he is the happiest boy, who makes progress everyday. He has taught us so much about gratitude, compassion, and what a hard life really is.

Because of our experience - we want to help other families. These kids need special clothing for tubes and wires, and parents need something that makes changing them one less hard thing in their day. They want and deserve dignity for their kids to not be naked and cold in hospitals at night, for their kids in wheelchairs to have pants that fit them properly and make changing easier.

That’s where we come in. We have our prototype, have had focus groups, and overwhelming support from the community - but we need to raise funds for production. And that’s why we ask this community for help.

Any dollar will help with production and the time to make this a reality!