Emergency funds Apartment fire

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Hart
Looking for donations of emergency funds, due to a fire that has left me displaced for possibly the next 2 weeks. Red Cross funds and help are not sufficient enough to cover 2 weeks w/o an apartment. Asking for whatever donations you can , so I can have a place to stay while I work.
I am so sorry to hear this Rob.
For Youzz Bud
Hang in there
Hope this helps a little bro. Sending you good vibes!
