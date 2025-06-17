Campaign Image

Emergency funds Apartment fire

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Robert Hart

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Hart

Looking for donations of emergency funds, due to a fire that has left me displaced for possibly the next 2 weeks. Red Cross funds and help are not sufficient enough to cover 2 weeks w/o an apartment. Asking for whatever donations you can , so I can have a place to stay while I work.

Recent Donations
Barbara
$ 150.00 USD
27 days ago

Lisa B
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Melissa Sutliff
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

I am so sorry to hear this Rob.

Diane Petrella
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Stabone
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

For Youzz Bud

Anubis
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Hang in there

Lynda Baker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

bill squalor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry Cthulhu
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Grimsteak
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps a little bro. Sending you good vibes!

