GOD IS Come Close My Children Head My Voice

BOOK PROPOSAL

ON

“GOD IS – Come Close”

“My Children Heed My Voice”

BY

LARRY DAVIS & HIS BROTHERS AND SISTERS IN CHRIST

Introduction:

"God Is – My Children Heed My Voice" is a profound anthology authored by Larry Davis and his fellow believers, delving into faith, obedience, and the transformative power of prayer in human lives. From its opening affirmation of the Good News of Christ, the anthology presents heartfelt stories showcasing God's enduring presence and guidance. Through personal narratives like Larry Davis's struggle with health issues and Sylvia Akosua Maame Esi Chong's exploration of mental health challenges, readers witness the strength found in faith amidst trials. With each story, the anthology echoes the central themes of God's sovereignty and faithfulness, inspiring a deeper connection with God and fostering unwavering faith in navigating life's challenges.

Series Overview:

"My Children Heed My Voice " is an anthology that delves deep into the realms of faith, obedience, and the miraculous impact of prayer in the lives of believers. Authored by Larry Davis, alongside his brothers and sisters in Christ, this collection presents a diverse array of testimonies and reflections that underscore the enduring presence and guidance of God across various human experiences.

Target Audience and Market Analysis:

"My Children Heed My Voice" is intended for readers seeking spiritual inspiration and guidance in navigating life's challenges. This anthology will resonate with individuals of all ages and backgrounds who are eager to deepen their faith, cultivate a stronger connection with God, and witness the transformative power of prayer.

Marketing and Promotion Strategies:

 Targeted advertising on Christian media platforms, websites, and social media channels.

 Author appearances and book signings at Christian bookstores, churches, and events.

 Virtual book tours featuring interviews and discussions with the author and contributors.

 Engaging with Christian book clubs and discussion groups for potential partnerships and promotions.

 Utilizing Davis’s existing network and reputation in education and Christian leadership circles to reach a wider audience.

Author Biography:

Larry Davis, the CEO and Founder of REMEDY Team, brings a wealth of experience from his extensive career in both corporate America and education. With a passion for social betterment rooted in Christian leadership principles, Davis has dedicated his life to empowering individuals through education and faith. He holds degrees from prestigious institutions such as the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Woman’s University, and his professional accomplishments include authoring multiple books, developing educational platforms, and conducting workshops across the United States.

Conclusion:

"My Children Heed My Voice" is more than just a book; it's a beacon of hope and inspiration for believers seeking to deepen their faith and cultivate a stronger connection with God. Through its powerful narratives and reflections, this anthology encourages readers to heed God's voice, embrace faith in the face of adversity, and witness the miraculous ways in which God works in their lives. With its universal themes of faith, obedience, and the transformative power of prayer, "Heeding His Voice" is poised to make a profound impact on the hearts and minds of its readers.

Contact Information:

Larry Davis

khailalondon@att.net



