Support to finish my Engineering degree

Hello everyone,
My name is Marshay. I am studying at Cleveland State University to become a mechanical engineer. I have come a long way in my education thus far. Currently, I am in my junior year of college with a total of 16 courses left to complete before graduation. I will also need to find internships to further my education by learning more about the field of engineering. Growing up, I always had a dream of becoming an engineer. Being great at mathematics throughout High School, I knew that I had a chance to become an engineer. Although the workload is very intense, I have decided to work toward being the first engineer in my family. I am a full-time student who works part time at Trader Joe’s so that I can pay for utilities, food, and books while attending school. Any free time that I have goes towards countless hours of studying, attending job fairs, and attending mandatory meetings for the Engineering Student Success Scholars Program that I am member of. That only yields $500 per semester, which helps, but not much. I have gotten to a point where I have exhausted all of my financial aide and any loans that I had available through FASFA. I am asking for support to finish my college courses, and get help with books and other supplies needed for my engineer studies. I would also like help in money for a car as I will need one to get to and from the intership(s) that I find. The Internships are a requirement for success in my field. I thank you in advance for any help that you provide. Whether it is financial, or just something as simple as sharing this campaign with others, I give you my upmost thanks!
Good luck
Good luck in school
Keep doing what you’re doing young lady. It’s great to see someone your age with a positive goal!
