Supporting Roger After Open Heart Surgery

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

On May 12, 2025, my younger brother Roger, the youngest of three, underwent a life-changing triple bypass surgery in Arkansas. For weeks, he’d been struggling struggling—weak, drained of energy, and eventually bedridden, with doctors initially treating him for pneumonia. Thanks to his wife’s mother insisting on a second opinion at another hospital, Roger and his wife learned the heartbreaking truth: he had suffered a heart attack, and his heart needed urgent surgery. After the operation, he spent a week in a medically induced coma in the CVICU and is now recovering slowly, taking small steps to rebuild his strength as his legs remain weak.

Roger’s always been the heartbeat of his family—a dedicated mechanic who followed in our dad’s footsteps, pouring his heart into his work. Now, unable to work for the foreseeable future, he and his wife are facing a tough road. His wife, a skilled nurse who’s worked in some of Arkansas’s top hospitals, chose a local elementary school nursing job to stay close to home, never expecting it to become their only income. With medical bills stacking up, they need a little help to stay afloat.

We’re aiming to raise around $10,000 to cover hospital costs, support their household while Roger’s off work, and help with his recovery needs. Every contribution, big or small, will lift a weight off their shoulders and let Roger focus on getting stronger. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends, family, or community—every share helps spread the word and brings us closer to our goal. Your prayers and good wishes mean the world, too.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for considering supporting Roger’s recovery. We’re hopeful for brighter days ahead, and your kindness will help get him there. God bless you and yours.

With gratitude,

Randy & Family