Fresh start for DV survivors

We need help relocating to a safe home where my children and I can rebuild our lives after surviving years of domestic violence.

I’m a single mom of two beautiful kids, trying to give them the safe, stable home they deserve. Their father threatened to end my life in front of them and caused us to live in hell for over a decade.

After fleeing from years of domestic violence, we’ve been living in a home filled with painful memories—and one where our safety still isn’t guaranteed as he continues to the violate protection order and refuses to take accountability, taking me to trial to testify against him.





With your help, we can relocate to a new place where my children and I can finally heal, make new memories, and move forward without fear.

Every gift, big or small, brings us one step closer to safety and peace.





Thank you so much for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.