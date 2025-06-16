Fund Our Family's Transportation Needs

I have started this fundraising campaign because I am a 58 year old man with a son who has autism. Our only vehicle is the one pictured. I bought it not long after my wife passed away after along history of sickliness but it was an infection from a kidney that caused her death. It has been an awful adjustment for me and my son although he has difficulty expressing his feelings. We recently received a letter telling us our SNAP benefits are being reduced and maybe more because my son is considered able bodied and is required to work at least 20 hours per week. This is impossible for him to do not because he can't work but because I can't drive him. Where we living public transportation is virtually non-existent and runs a very limited time schedule. I have been disabled since the onset of stroke like symptoms that has been diagnosed as a very rare condition of my central nervous system, in 2016. I've recovered the majority of my physical function but other conditions have settled in. I require I.V. medication infusions every six weeks to keep the symptoms of CNS Vasculitis and Psoriatic arthritis to a minimum. Medcaid covers car transportation to my medical appointments. Managing the household and making meals for my son and I is about the max I can do. My son desperately wants to get a job. He doesn't want to have to rely on my income. Social security disability really doesn't pay much and with my wife's passing her SSDI was lost to our household as well. The real goal for me is to help my son begin to thrive on his own. The impediment to that is we have a truck that will not pass inspection, that I don't have the tools to repair, nor the money to pay to get it fixed. So here we are stuck in our 742 Sq ft mobile home in rural western Massachusetts. Neighbors will help with rides to groceries and the pharmacy. It's not a life for my son, who's about to turn 21. Please if you can help every little bit gets us closer to fixing the truck or finding a replacement. God says ask and ye shall receive so I'm asking. Thank you for reading my story please help. GOD BLESS YOU.