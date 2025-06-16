Campaign Image

Support for Laura Hintzen

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,445

Campaign created by Laura Hintzen Family

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Hintzen

As many of you know, Laura was in a serious accident on May 17th that has changed her life.   Laura is a powerful individual with a drive for life.   This accident will affect Laura in her ability to return to her old life for and work for several months.   This campaign serves for the hundreds of people that have already reached out to support her in the future.   Any support is appreciated and if you have a financial burden, please say a prayer for Laura's recovery.

Video of Laura's Progress 

Under the "Keep GiveSendGo Free" option it will default to 15% donation.   You can select the option to "Other" and then zero out the donation to give 100% to Laura. 

Video Demonstrating

Alternative option, you can mail check to Laura:

Laura Hintzen

6444 Knox Ave S

Richfield,MN 55423

God Bless Everyone and your continued support.

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55148145-3512-11f0-a80c-67e5447318bf

Recent Donations
Gary Polipnick
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Zachary
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Heal up soon!

Siw Bieringer
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Becker family
$ 300.00 USD
20 days ago

Wishing you strength, hope, and support during this time. We are honored to contribute-You got this!

Nina Besl
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Wishing you a smooth recovery! ❤️

Jaclyn Gehrke
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Keep getting stronger! You’ve got this!

Paul and Shawn Hintzen
$ 2000.00 USD
26 days ago

Jack and Linda
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Laura-Hoping for a speedy recovery. You seem to be doing great. Keep it up! You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Nico
$ 125.00 USD
28 days ago

❤️

Radunz Family
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

We look forward to the daily updates and seeing the progress you’ve made - we’ll continue to cheer you on through this journey. You got this!!

Kristen Lidbeck
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Kurt Schiffler
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

The Jacoboski Family
$ 300.00 USD
29 days ago

Wishing you peace, comfort, and healing, Laura.

Fox and Fox
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Best wishes for a speedy recovery Laura!

Kris Rich
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Sending prayers!

Joel M
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kerry and Nina
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you our continued thoughts for strength on your road to recovery. Your courage is truly inspiring. ☮️💜💜

Kathy Larson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Andrea Schminke
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🩷

Megan Roberg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

