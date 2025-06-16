Support for Laura Hintzen

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,445
As many of you know, Laura was in a serious accident on May 17th that has changed her life. Laura is a powerful individual with a drive for life. This accident will affect Laura in her ability to return to her old life for and work for several months. This campaign serves for the hundreds of people that have already reached out to support her in the future. Any support is appreciated and if you have a financial burden, please say a prayer for Laura's recovery.
Under the "Keep GiveSendGo Free" option it will default to 15% donation. You can select the option to "Other" and then zero out the donation to give 100% to Laura.
Video Demonstrating
Alternative option, you can mail check to Laura:
Laura Hintzen
6444 Knox Ave S
Richfield,MN 55423
God Bless Everyone and your continued support.
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55148145-3512-11f0-a80c-67e5447318bf
Heal up soon!
Wishing you strength, hope, and support during this time. We are honored to contribute-You got this!
Wishing you a smooth recovery! ❤️
Keep getting stronger! You’ve got this!
Laura-Hoping for a speedy recovery. You seem to be doing great. Keep it up! You are in our thoughts and prayers.
❤️
We look forward to the daily updates and seeing the progress you’ve made - we’ll continue to cheer you on through this journey. You got this!!
Wishing you peace, comfort, and healing, Laura.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery Laura!
Sending prayers!
Sending you our continued thoughts for strength on your road to recovery. Your courage is truly inspiring. ☮️💜💜
