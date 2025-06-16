Support for Laura Hintzen

As many of you know, Laura was in a serious accident on May 17th that has changed her life. Laura is a powerful individual with a drive for life. This accident will affect Laura in her ability to return to her old life for and work for several months. This campaign serves for the hundreds of people that have already reached out to support her in the future. Any support is appreciated and if you have a financial burden, please say a prayer for Laura's recovery.

Video of Laura's Progress

Under the "Keep GiveSendGo Free" option it will default to 15% donation. You can select the option to "Other" and then zero out the donation to give 100% to Laura.

Video Demonstrating

Alternative option, you can mail check to Laura:

Laura Hintzen

6444 Knox Ave S

Richfield,MN 55423

God Bless Everyone and your continued support.

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55148145-3512-11f0-a80c-67e5447318bf