Restore Rebuild Renew Stand In the Gap

✨ Campaign Story:



At Timber Creek Ranch, our mission is to provide a safe, faith-based home for young men ages 18–24 who have aged out of foster care, are battling mental health challenges, or are transitioning from detention, group homes, or homelessness.



Many of the young men who come to us carry deep emotional and physical scars. They arrive feeling disconnected, defeated, and uncertain about their future. But within these ranch walls, we begin to see something beautiful unfold: hope returns.



Through intentional structure, mentoring, spiritual guidance, and hands-on life skills, our team walks with these young men as they:



• Learn to cook and care for themselves

• Rebuild broken family ties

• Heal emotionally and spiritually

• Dream again and launch visions for their futures





They are taught what it means to believe in themselves and even in God.

And they begin walking in the truth that they were made for more. More than what they've seen

Timber Creek Ranch is more than a transitional program it’s a lifeline.



It’s a home. It’s where healing begins and transformation takes root.

🚨 Why We’re Asking for Help:



Right now, Timber Creek Ranch is facing critical septic and electrical issues that must be addressed immediately to ensure the home remains safe, functional, and welcoming for the young men we serve.

These are not cosmetic fixes these are essential needs that impact daily living and the long-term health of the program.

Our team works hard to stretch every dollar and handle as much in-house as possible, but this emergency is beyond our current financial capacity.

🙏🏽 How You Can Help:

We are seeking to raise $10,000 to cover:

• ✅ Septic system repair to prevent health hazards

• ✅ Electrical panel and system upgrades to ensure safe, stable power

• ✅ Immediate utility bills to maintain operations

• ✅ Continued support of our residential life-skills program

Every donation — whether $5, $25, $100 — helps us protect and continue the life-changing work happening at Timber Creek Ranch.



Even if you’re unable to give financially, we ask that you please share this campaign, pray for our mission, and consider spreading the word to others who may be moved to help.





On behalf of our team and the young men we are honored to serve — thank you.

Your support ensures that Timber Creek Ranch remains a place of refuge, rebuilding, and restoration.

Together, we can continue turning survival into purpose and pain into promise.

With gratitude,

The Timber Creek Ranch Team

“From Surviving to Thriving”