Help Alissa Fight Breast Cancer

Raised:
USD $4,160
Campaign funds will be received by Alissa Mercer
Alissa has been diagnosed with a complex case of grade 3 stage 2 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, an invasive form of breast cancer that has spread to her left axillary lymph nodes. She will be undergoing 4 months of chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy and possible radiation treatment. We are reaching out for your support in raising funds to help cover her treatment (specifically on the holistic side of support), which is vital for her to stay strong and healthy.
Alissa is a wife and homeschool Mom to 4 boys, ranging from 10 years old down to 2 years old. One of her sons has a genetic disorder that manifests in different challenges, including autism and aggression. Please keep the family in prayers as they determine the best way to get extra support for the kids while Alissa is facing chemo.
Thank you for the outpouring of prayers, love & support!❤️🙏
Feel free to check out Alissa’s Caring Bridge page for updates on her Breast Cancer journey: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/74a82a81-3e88-11f0-a971-b709f4995474?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page
Love You Liss! We are all with you! Stay Strong! 🙏💪❤️✊️
Sending you my love and prayers!
Sending you love and offering up prayers for you and your medical team. You have an amazing family and support team. We have no doubt that God will guide you through this! Love, Megan, Dan and Sarah
Best wishes for good healing and good health.
I’m praying for you and your family.
Praying for you and your family. The Lord will get you through this. Please let me know if you need anything. You are in my prayers. ✝️🙏❤️
We are praying for you so much! We love you!
Praying for you Alissa. Praying against all stress, worry and fear. And that you can remember all the times the Lord has come through for you in the past. He is a faithful, healing God!!
❤️
We love you and are happy to help in any way!!
Alissa, John and I are continuing to pray for you, and your family, daily as you walk through this time...may the LORD sustain you and give you peace, and may He bring complete healing to your body! I am SO glad that you are pursuing all of the different options to strengthen your body and hopefully lessen the side effects of the chemo!
June 21st, 2025
Hello Everyone!
I am hopping on here to give my heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of generosity, love and financial support! 🥹❤️🙏 I’ve been moved to tears by the generosity, prayers and well wishes.
Unfortunately, I haven’t figured out how to comment on each individual donation, but please know that we so appreciate them and have been so humbled and touched by each of you.
Blessings & Many Thanks,
Alissa ❤️
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.