Rio Missions 2025

Revival in Brazil

I'm so excited that I have the privilege of returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this summer for a mission trip. Last year, the Lord's glory was released in schools, churches, community outreaches, and at the airport. The dates are August 20-30, 2025. Our team will be involved in ministering and sharing the love of Jesus in church services, outreaches to the community, and we will participate in service projects through the local Dream Center and church. I will share my testimony, pray for those in need, and shine the Lord's light. I am so expectant of what the Lord will do. I look forward to our participation in the Revival that is happening in Brazil.

I would be honored to have you as a partner as I prepare for this trip. The total amount for the trip is $3,200.

If you would like to be a part of what the Lord is doing in Brazil, you can donate by the Givesendgo link, or cashapp: $ayswealth.

Any donation is greatly appreciated, especially your prayers.

Thank you.

"And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, 'How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the Good News!'"



