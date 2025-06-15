Support Danica's Journey After Her Third Stroke

Danica might be the happiest and most cheerful child you have ever met. She makes everyone she comes in contact with smile and brightens the day of anyone who spends time with her. She loves everyone and her favorite thing to say is "you're in my heart," and she means it.





On May 28th, this joyful little girl was rushed to the emergency room. She was unresponsive and had very shallow breathing. She was quickly transported to the pediatric ICU in Fargo, ND, where she was diagnosed with septic shock. Danica remained intubated and sedated for 9 days.





Once awake and extubated, we discovered she was unable to speak. We assumed it was due to being weak from her illness and sore from the breathing tube. But as time progressed, she showed no improvement. She appeared to be trying, but just couldn't. Then on June 14th, we got the news that we had hoped wouldn't come. She had a stroke.





This is her 3rd stroke in less than 3 years. Previous ones have taken her mobility, her ability to eat and drink, and now her speech. But nothing has broken her smile.





Her mom and I now face an unfortunately difficult financial burden. In addition to regular monthly living expenses, the travel, lodging, meal costs, and a lengthy rehabilitation stay, Danica's future will be filled with additional exorbitant expenses. Amongst those future expenses are things such as a wheelchair better suited to her, multiple pieces of at home monitoring equipment, additional specialized treatments, full gene sequencing, and a wheelchair accessible vehicle.





So we are humbly asking our friends, family, and anyone who feels compelled, to help ease the financial strain so we can focus solely on getting our beautiful little girl healthy, and providing for our other 3 children. If you are unable to give financially, please know that your prayers and kind words are needed and always appreciated.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.