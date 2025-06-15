Fundraiser for James who has Autism

I am asking for your support and help for my friend, James Honore. He recently lost his job of 7 years at Joann Fabrics in Vancouver, WA as they filed a Chapter 11 and closed their stores. In November of last year, he was in an automobile accident involving black ice on the road and totaled his truck. He is actively seeking employment, but needs a car to get to and from work. He is one of the very few folks with autism that can drive. He is a wonderful young man of strong faith in God, and could really use some help to get back on his feet after these major setbacks. Please help James if at all possible. any amount helps! God Bless You!

Annie