Rick's Recovery Journey

Hello, my name is Rick Herrick, and I'm on a mission to overcome two types of cancer that I was diagnosed with back in April 2025. I'm determined to beat colon cancer and liver cancer, and I'm counting on your support to make it happen.

As you can imagine, cancer treatments are expensive, and I've already had to undergo an aortic aneurysm surgery that could have been life-threatening. That's why I need your help to raise $30,000 for my medical treatments.

I want to share my story with you because I know that many of you have gone through similar struggles or have loved ones who have. I want to assure you that every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring me one step closer to recovery.

My treatment plan includes alternative treatment methods, and chemotherapy and radiation as a secondary option. This will be expensive but worth it to ensure my survival. Your generosity will help cover the costs of these treatments, as well as other related expenses such as hospital stays, medication, and follow-up care.

I'm grateful for any amount you can give, and I promise to keep you updated on my progress. Your support means the world to me, and I'm confident that together, we can conquer these cancers and make a full recovery. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I look forward to your contributions! #RicksRecoveryJourney