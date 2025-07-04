Help Aurora Breathe and Fight Against PAH

I’m writing this with a heart full of love and urgency for my best friend’s daughter Aurora Rose, a beautiful, bright 5-year-old whose world turned upside down in an instant.

Just last week, Aurora was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, struggling to breathe, her little heart working far too hard.

Doctors diagnosed Aurora with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), rare and progressive condition that affects the arteries in her lungs and the right side of her heart. On top of that, they discovered she carries a BMPR2 gene mutation, making her case even more complex, aggressive, and life threatening.

The news of Aurora’s diagnosis shattered her family’s world. She has been hospitalized in the Cardiac ICU ever since and is expected to remain at CHOP for at least another month.

She missed dance recital. Her brothers miss their playmate. And her parents are doing everything in their power to hold the family together.



There is hope: a newly FDA-approved medication called Winrevair, which specifically targets the BMPR2 pathway, could be life-changing for Aurora. It offers a real chance at stabilizing her condition—but it comes at an overwhelming cost.



We are raising funds to help cover Aurora’s hospitalization and ongoing medical care, the cost of Winrevair, and the travel and food expenses her family is facing as they remain by her side each day. Aurora has three brothers at home who need care and comfort. Their father has had to leave work to be there for them, while their mother stays with Aurora in the hospital around the clock.



Through it all, this family continues to lean on their faith and trust in God’s plan, even in the darkest moments. They are doing everything they can to stay strong and hopeful. Your support—through donations, prayers, or simply sharing their story—means more than words can express.

This journey has already taken so much from Aurora- her freedom, her routine, her ability to dance and play. But what it hasn’t taken is her light. Aurora is still smiling. She’s still fighting.

Please, if you’re able, consider making a donation no matter how small. And if you can’t give right now, sharing her story could help reach someone who can. Every single act of kindness matters.

Aurora is more than just a little girl in a hospital bed- she’s a sister, a daughter, a friend, and a light in the lives of everyone who knows her. She deserves a chance to run and dance again.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, sharing, and loving Aurora with us.