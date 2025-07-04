Help Aurora Breathe and Fight Against PAH

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $40,025
Campaign funds will be received by Giulia Dessicino
I’m writing this with a heart full of love and urgency for my best friend’s daughter Aurora Rose, a beautiful, bright 5-year-old whose world turned upside down in an instant.
Just last week, Aurora was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, struggling to breathe, her little heart working far too hard.
Doctors diagnosed Aurora with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), rare and progressive condition that affects the arteries in her lungs and the right side of her heart. On top of that, they discovered she carries a BMPR2 gene mutation, making her case even more complex, aggressive, and life threatening.
The news of Aurora’s diagnosis shattered her family’s world. She has been hospitalized in the Cardiac ICU ever since and is expected to remain at CHOP for at least another month.
She missed dance recital. Her brothers miss their playmate. And her parents are doing everything in their power to hold the family together.
There is hope: a newly FDA-approved medication called Winrevair, which specifically targets the BMPR2 pathway, could be life-changing for Aurora. It offers a real chance at stabilizing her condition—but it comes at an overwhelming cost.
We are raising funds to help cover Aurora’s hospitalization and ongoing medical care, the cost of Winrevair, and the travel and food expenses her family is facing as they remain by her side each day. Aurora has three brothers at home who need care and comfort. Their father has had to leave work to be there for them, while their mother stays with Aurora in the hospital around the clock.
Through it all, this family continues to lean on their faith and trust in God’s plan, even in the darkest moments. They are doing everything they can to stay strong and hopeful. Your support—through donations, prayers, or simply sharing their story—means more than words can express.
This journey has already taken so much from Aurora- her freedom, her routine, her ability to dance and play. But what it hasn’t taken is her light. Aurora is still smiling. She’s still fighting.
Please, if you’re able, consider making a donation no matter how small. And if you can’t give right now, sharing her story could help reach someone who can. Every single act of kindness matters.
Aurora is more than just a little girl in a hospital bed- she’s a sister, a daughter, a friend, and a light in the lives of everyone who knows her. She deserves a chance to run and dance again.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading, sharing, and loving Aurora with us.
Prayers
Prayers for Rory
♥️
Sending love and strength your way.
Praying for you Rory 🥰
Sending love and prayers for quick healing.
Thoughts & prayers ❤️
Stay strong sweet girl! Praying for you guys ❤️
Thinking of and praying for my girl every day 💖🙏
So sorry Hope this will help
Sending prayers for your sweet girl and your family.
Sending prayers and positive thoughts to the family!
July 4th, 2025
Hi everyone, thank you again for all your support through this difficult time. Aurora has officially been in the Cardiac ICU for an entire month. During this time she has been surrounded by her family, clergy, amazing hospital staff, and lots of toys. Every day there are new challenges, with small improvements also come small setbacks. Aurora was able to undergo her heart cath and sedated CT scan. The results were as suspected, severe pulmonary hypertension, right ventricular dysfunction, and underlying interstitial lung disease. The path ahead is unclear, she is on many medications to help her heart and her lungs, and will undergo a lung transplant evaluation to assess this possibility. We will remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future until she is stable enough to return home. In other news, and definitely better news, Aurora was able to be approved to receive Winrevair, this medication is not FDA approved and Aurora will be among the youngest patients to receive it. It has shown great improvement for adults with PH so we are hoping and praying this will give Aurora more time to heal to avoid a lung transplant.
As always Aurora’s spirit is bright, she is full of spunk, and brings light to all those around her.
We ask that you continue to pray for Aurora, and for all the children who are affected by illness. May God shine his light into each of their lives and bring them peace and comfort.
God Bless,
Joe and Gigi
June 19th, 2025
First of all, we would like to thank everyone for the prayers and donations to our campaign. Aurora is truly a fighter. Aurora is still in the cardiac ICU at CHOP where she will remain for the next few months. Her condition is being treated and the wonderful Pulmonary Hypertension Team is keeping her stable until she can undergo further testing. At this time her heart is not strong enough to move forward, but we are hopeful this can be done in the coming weeks. Keep her in your prayers and always trust in God 🙏🏼
