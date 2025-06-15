Support for the Arguello family





In February of 2025, Albert was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. After spending several days in the hospital he was sent home with medicine which they later found out was affecting his kidneys and he was told to stop taking it. In May, Albert ended up in the hospital again and this time his kidneys were failing. He was given medication for several days to help his kidney function but it didn’t have the effect the doctors were expecting. Last week, a team of doctors reviewed his case but sadly, because of his kidney failure, he was not a good candidate for a life saving liver transplant. At that same time, a team of seven doctors explained to Albert and his family that there was nothing else they could do for him and they needed to start making some hard decisions about his end of life care. Through it all, the family remained strong in their faith and called all their loved ones to pray for Albert, believing that the Lord has the last word about our “end of life” and NOT our doctors. They decided to bring Albert home on hospice care Monday, June 8th. Today, June 14th Albert is non-responsive but still breathing on his own. We ask everyone to pray for a miracle but also for comfort and peace for Albert and the family as they wrestle with grief about what seems inevitable. We know that we have a faithful savior who cares for us even when we walk through those dark valleys.

Your prayers are greatly coveted. The Bible says that the effective, fervent prayers of a righteous man avail much (James 5:16). Our faithful savior, Jesus Christ is at the right hand of the Father right now interceding on our behalf and He does hear our prayers so please continue to pray pray pray. I will try to update this page when I hear any news.





Please give Gaby some space as she navigates taking care of Albert, Emma and an energetic little baby boy, Ezra. She sees all the messages of support and is greatly strengthened and encouraged by them but is not always able to respond. We thank you all for your support and prayers!

This page exists for all those who have expressed a desire to support the Arguello family during this difficult time. All funds will be given to Gaby to help relieve her of any financial burdens that typically arise during these types of situations.