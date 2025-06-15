Support for the Arguello family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,085
Campaign funds will be received by Gabriela Arguello
We love you all! Prayers of peace and comfort during this time and for the days to come. ❤️
My husband Adam went through this and a liver transplant at the very last minute. He’s still here 9 years later. We will keeping you in our prayers for a miracle. It’s in God’s hands.
Sending love
Our condolences and prayers to the family
Love you guys! We are all here for you
Praying for God’s comfort and Peace during this difficult time. 🙏❤️🙏
Even with faith in our Lord, it is still deep pain n loss in your hearts. 💕 I can’t express my condolences enough to help you feel better, but I’m sorry for your grief & sorrow now.
Love you guys and we are praying for you guys. 🙏❤️
Susie and Fred, we are so sorry for your loss. My God continue to surround your family with His peace, comfort and strength. Love you all. Tony Muniz family.
We are the parents of Stacey Richards. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Hugs and prayers
Thinking and praying for you Sister Gabby, Emma and Ezra. Love you all!
We will continue to pray for you Gaby. We are here if you need anything.
Gaby siento mucho la partida de Albert, me imagino el dolor tan grande que sientes, se que Dios te sostendra y no te desamparara en este tiempo tan dificil, el sera tu consuelo y tu ancla para siempre.
June 27th, 2025
I have been meaning to do an update but was away from my computer for a few days. As many of you have already heard, Albert went home to be with the Lord on June 15th, 2025 (fathers day) at 11:11am. His celebration of life and burial took place this week and was attended by a multitude of over 800 persons who came to support the Arguello family and pay their respects to Albert. I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has donated up until this point. The support has been overwhelming in the best way. THANK YOU ALL! Gaby, Emma and Ezra appreciate you all very much.
