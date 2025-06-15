Campaign Image

Support for the Arguello family

 USD $10,000

 USD $8,085

This page exists for all those who have expressed a desire to support the Arguello family during this difficult time. All funds will be given to Gaby to help relieve her of any financial burdens that typically arise during these types of situations. 

In February of 2025, Albert was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. After spending several days in the hospital he was sent home with medicine which they later found out was affecting his kidneys and he was told to stop taking it. In May, Albert ended up in the hospital again and this time his kidneys were failing. He was given medication for several days to help his kidney function but it didn’t have the effect the doctors were expecting. Last week, a team of doctors reviewed his case but sadly, because of his kidney failure, he was not a good candidate for a life saving liver transplant. At that same time, a team of seven doctors explained to Albert and his family that there was nothing else they could do for him and they needed to start making some hard decisions about his end of life care. Through it all, the family remained strong in their faith and called all their loved ones to pray for Albert, believing that the Lord has the last word about our “end of life” and NOT our doctors. They decided to bring Albert home on hospice care Monday, June 8th. Today, June 14th Albert is non-responsive but still breathing on his own. We ask everyone to pray for a miracle but also for comfort and peace for Albert and the family as they wrestle with grief about what seems inevitable. We know that we have a faithful savior who cares for us even when we walk through those dark valleys. 
Your prayers are greatly coveted. The Bible says that the effective, fervent prayers of a righteous man avail much (James 5:16). Our faithful savior, Jesus Christ is at the right hand of the Father right now interceding on our behalf and He does hear our prayers so please continue to pray pray pray. I will try to update this page when I hear any news. 

Please give Gaby some space as she navigates taking care of Albert, Emma and an energetic little baby boy, Ezra. She sees all the messages of support and is greatly strengthened and encouraged by them but is not always able to respond. We thank you all for your support and prayers! 
IsamarAlex
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

Iguado
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

The Reliford Family
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

We love you all! Prayers of peace and comfort during this time and for the days to come. ❤️

Angelique Collins
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

My husband Adam went through this and a liver transplant at the very last minute. He’s still here 9 years later. We will keeping you in our prayers for a miracle. It’s in God’s hands.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
23 days ago

The Acuna Family
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Lynn Trefren
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Sending love

Ever Guevara
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Christelle
$ 150.00 USD
25 days ago

Our condolences and prayers to the family

Francine Trujillo
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Love you guys! We are all here for you

Molly
$ 5.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 420.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for God’s comfort and Peace during this difficult time. 🙏❤️🙏

JTrujillo
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Even with faith in our Lord, it is still deep pain n loss in your hearts. 💕 I can’t express my condolences enough to help you feel better, but I’m sorry for your grief & sorrow now.

Adam and Kristi
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Love you guys and we are praying for you guys. 🙏❤️

Tony Muniz family
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Susie and Fred, we are so sorry for your loss. My God continue to surround your family with His peace, comfort and strength. Love you all. Tony Muniz family.

Evie Richards
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

We are the parents of Stacey Richards. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!

Kerri Rink
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Hugs and prayers

Danae Duran
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Thinking and praying for you Sister Gabby, Emma and Ezra. Love you all!

Camarena
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

We will continue to pray for you Gaby. We are here if you need anything.

Aracely Aceviz Olivas
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Gaby siento mucho la partida de Albert, me imagino el dolor tan grande que sientes, se que Dios te sostendra y no te desamparara en este tiempo tan dificil, el sera tu consuelo y tu ancla para siempre.

June 27th, 2025

I have been meaning to do an update but was away from my computer for a few days. As many of you have already heard, Albert went home to be with the Lord on June 15th, 2025 (fathers day) at 11:11am. His celebration of life and burial took place this week and was attended by a multitude of over 800 persons who came to support the Arguello family and pay their respects to Albert. I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has donated up until this point. The support has been overwhelming in the best way. THANK YOU ALL! Gaby, Emma and Ezra appreciate you all very much. 

