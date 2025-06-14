Supporting my family

Hello,

My name is Jason. I'm a father of 5 children living on a single income. My children range from 14, all the way down to 3 years old. My wife is trying to get back to school to finish her degree, so she can get back to work and make more than just enough to cover daycare.

My life's went from a normal routine to a stress and anxiety filled mess. My chest tightens and stomach wrenches at the thought of feeling like a failure and letting my family down. I feel like the weight of the world is on my back. I've never been in this situation so it's new to me. I'm not sure how to really word things, as I'm just a simple man trying to get a little help while trying to help myself.

I need more than I'm asking for, but I'm not a greedy person. I legitimately just need a little help to feel like I'm not completely drowning.

Due to weather and the type of work I do, work has been limited, on top of prior health issues. I work daily and try to pick up side work. I've been a hard worker all my life, however lately it seems life just keeps throwing everything possible at me. We are in jeopardy of being evicted and having the lights shut off due to just trying to keep food on the table.

I've never quite been in this situation, so kinda in uncharted waters. With every storm God will see us through. Any kind of donation, big or small would be helping more than you know. If unable to donate, prayers or a share also go a long ways. Any kind of help would be a huge relief on our stress.

I thank any and everyone for their time in reading.

God Bless

Jason