Supporting my family

Hello,
My name is Jason. I'm a father of 5 children living on a single income. My children range from 14, all the way down to 3 years old. My wife is trying to get back to school to finish her degree, so she can get back to work and make more than just enough to cover daycare.
My life's went from a normal routine to a stress and anxiety filled mess. My chest tightens and stomach wrenches at the thought of feeling like a failure and letting my family down. I feel like the weight of the world is on my back. I've never been in this situation so it's new to me. I'm not sure how to really word things, as I'm just a simple man trying to get a little help while trying to help myself.
I need more than I'm asking for, but I'm not a greedy person. I legitimately just need a little help to feel like I'm not completely drowning.
Due to weather and the type of work I do, work has been limited, on top of prior health issues. I work daily and try to pick up side work. I've been a hard worker all my life, however lately it seems life just keeps throwing everything possible at me. We are in jeopardy of being evicted and having the lights shut off due to just trying to keep food on the table.
I've never quite been in this situation, so kinda in uncharted waters. With every storm God will see us through. Any kind of donation, big or small would be helping more than you know. If unable to donate, prayers or a share also go a long ways. Any kind of help would be a huge relief on our stress.
I thank any and everyone for their time in reading.
God Bless
Jason
Chin up. The storms are there to draw you closer to Jesus, not merely closer to your destiny. He IS the reward at the end of the tunnel.
"Very true words. Jesus is always the reward and everyday he wakes me up is another blessing. " By Jason Maddox
Hi Jason. I am sorry you are going through this difficulty, and I am going to share this link, however, I wanted to say that I think you need to be more specific about what is going on. Maybe add a couple of pictures so that people feel like they can connect with you. I think you are not getting donations because everyone is worried that this is a scam. I wish you all the best & pray for you all.
"Hello, I really appreciate the advice. Any and all advice is greatly appreciated as this is new to me. I've never been in a situation like this. Jason" By Jason Maddox
I would say to have someone help you with your statement so that we can learn more about you. People are afraid to give sometimes and think that people will use it as a scam. I, however, simply believe that you are responsible to use the money, not me. I am responsible to give. What is done with the money is not my affair, but it is yours, as is your accountability before God. God hears you.
"I really appreciate your words of advice and kindness. A lot of scams nowadays so I understand what you're saying. I really appreciate you!! " By Jason Maddox
July 17th, 2025
My beautiful little family
July 12th, 2025
Picking up some extra work, trying to get everything caught up and avoid losing everything. Just a guy that needs a little help that's trying to help himself provide for his family. Got one of the kiddos out helping pitch the wood to avoid messing my back up again. God Bless
July 7th, 2025
Still staying positive the Lord will provide and see us through this tough time. I appreciate the out reaches and advice I've been given over the past few days. It means the world to us that there's still good hearted people in this world!! Much appreciation
