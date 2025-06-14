Broken Heart, Broken Home: A Plea for Help

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

I am reaching out with a heavy heart, humbly asking for a few moments of your time and, if you feel moved, your support to help me rebuild my life during an overwhelming season of loss and grief.

Many of you may know parts of my story through posts on X, but I want to share the full weight of what I’ve been carrying. Five years ago, I lost my beloved father to what I believe was a vaccine injury, though it was never documented by the hospital. His passing deeply wounded my younger brother, whom I raised as my own son. Tragically, just seven weeks ago, my brother took his own life, leaving me shattered by grief. Two years ago, I also lost my significant other and the family we had built together due to irreconcilable differences that arose during the awakening process. These losses have left me emotionally and financially broken.

Over the past few years, I poured my heart into the movement to save our country, fighting against corporate tyranny, unfair practices in schools, and for election integrity. I found solace in the community of awakened patriots who have been a saving grace for my spirit, and I’m deeply grateful for their support. However, the weight of my grief and financial burdens has become too much to bear alone. I’m struggling to pay my mortgage, maintain my work truck, cover my bills, and manage business debt from my work as a traveling healthcare worker. As a devoted dog owner, I’m heartbroken at the thought of giving up my beloved Oscar, as I can no longer meet his financial or emotional needs due to the stress of my circumstances.

As a microsurgical assistant in radiology, my job demands precision and focus in critical care settings, but the grief from my brother’s suicide has left me unable to perform at the level required. Just as I was about to start a new employment contract—a fresh start—my brother’s passing halted those plans. Since then, I’ve been trying to make ends meet through handyman work and landscaping, but these efforts haven’t been enough to keep me afloat. The debt and financial strain are overwhelming, and I’m at risk of losing everything I’ve worked 20 years to build.

I’ve always been someone who prides myself on independence, never asking for help. But life has brought me to a place where I can’t do this alone. If you feel moved to offer financial, emotional, or spiritual support, please know that your kindness means the world to me. From the depths of my heart, I am grateful for any help you can provide. This season of grief is temporary, and with your support, I believe I can find my way back to stability and healing. Your generosity could help me keep my home, my truck, and my beloved Oscar, giving me the chance to rebuild and honor the memory of those I’ve lost.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me in this time of need. May God bless you and guide us all with His light and love.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jesse

::Update: I wanted to let you all know that with the donations you have provided me which I am so thankful for and graciously appreciate I will be able to make my mortgage and car payment this month and maintain my utilities!!! I'm crying over here the for last 12 hours. Thank you all so much, I'm not out of the woods, but my spirit is eased so much! Thank you all for your prayers, uplifting words, and donations!::