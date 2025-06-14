Campaign Image

Annettes Memory Making Journey

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $275

Campaign created by Jordan Wuest

Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Wuest

Annettes Memory Making Journey

After a long and brave fight with two forms of cancer, my mom has made the decision to transition to hospice care. She wants to spend her remaining time living fully—making memories, seeing beautiful places, and spending quality time with those she loves most.


Many of you have asked how you can support us during this time. In honor of her wishes, we’ve created a fund to help make these final experiences possible—whether it’s helping her get to the ocean one more time, or simply easing the financial stress so we can focus on being present.


This is not easy to share, and it’s even harder to ask—but we know we’re not in this alone. Any support (financial or emotional) means the world to us right now.


Even if you can’t give, please feel free to share or send a kind word. Thank you for walking with us during this sacred part of life. 💛


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Love you! See you in a few weeks!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending prayers and love ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord watch over you! We love you and are praying for you. Uncle Phil and Aunt Jean❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo